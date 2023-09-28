Alex Rins "fit" for Motegi: "We see it as a test"

110 days after his double tibia and fibula fracture, LCR Honda rider Alex Rins got the green light for his MotoGP comeback on Thursday in Motegi. But only time will tell if he will last the whole weekend.

Alex Rins decided to travel to the Japanese GP at short notice after a check-up in Madrid on Tuesday. On Thursday, he actually received clearance from the race doctors in Motegi to get back on his MotoGP bike on Friday for the first time since his serious crash in the sprint at Mugello on 10 June.

"I feel good and I'm happy to be here," the 27-year-old Spaniard underlined at Mobility Resort Motegi on Thursday. "Two days ago I was in hospital in Madrid and spoke to the doctors. We compared the X-rays and the difference was huge compared to the one-month-old pictures. The bone is stronger and more stable, which is good news. So we decided to move on to the next step - and the next step is to get back on a MotoGP bike. We don't know if it will be painful or not. I passed the medical fitness check, then we will see tomorrow."

On the procedure of the compulsory check with the race doctors, the LCR Honda rider reported, "The MotoGP doctors follow it very closely when a rider is injured. They also spoke to my doctors in Madrid. I was then here with the track and World Championship doctors, they assessed the leg and tested some movements and strength."

So the Austin winner didn't have to jump or run? "No, I don't have to run on the bike," he waved it off with a laugh.

Rins is still leaning on a crutch in the Motegi paddock. "I can walk more or less normally, but to ride at 300 km/h is another thing," he knows. "The main goal is to see if it is painful or not," he admitted, looking ahead to his first MotoGP session after 110 days of forced rest. "It can happen that the pain is super strong and we can't continue on Saturday and Sunday. That can happen. But we see this as a test. We came here to test myself. This is another step forward in my rehab."

"It's more about the pain than the strength," explained the Catalan. "I had lost all the muscle strength, but I'm back in good shape now - in good shape to work with weights in the gym, not on the bike," he then qualified. "I haven't ridden this bike for a long time. For sure my muscle mass is not the same yet, but I have been training normally in the gym for the past two to three weeks. Riding a MotoGP bike is a completely different thing though."

After testing on a Fireblade at MotorLand Aragón earlier this month, where the pain was still too much, Rins is making a new attempt on the RC213V. "In Aragón it was very painful in the direction changes and in the right turns. But Aragón was maybe too aggressive - turn 1, the directional change, two fast right turns... It's been a month since that test. We will see."

But why the rush, even though Rins is not fighting for a top spot in the World Championship and will be leaving Honda at the end of the season to boot? "I want feedback from my leg," the six-time MotoGP winner replied. "The doctors asked me the same question and I told them that if we can see a difference now, I want to feel it."

"I have been training normally for a few weeks, as I said, but we cannot test a MotoGP bike at home. Unfortunately it's Japan now, it's a long way - 16 hours on the plane - and maybe tomorrow I'll be hit hard by jet lag," Rins interjected with a grin. "But it's better to get this feedback here in Japan than in Indonesia," he referred to the next Grand Prix in a fortnight.