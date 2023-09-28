Jack Miller (KTM): With the carbon chassis to success?

Red Bull-KTM factory rider Jack Miller, like Brad Binder, will use the new carbon chassis for the first time in a Grand Prix at Motegi on Friday. He admits that his performance as a rider urgently needs to improve.

Jack Miller managed a respectable seventh place at the Indian GP on Saturday, but on Sunday, after a turbulent race and two mishaps in Turn 1 and later on the first lap, he could not go beyond 14th place. The 28-year-old Australian won his fourth and so far last MotoGP race at Motegi on the 2022 Lenovo Ducati. Therefore, he goes into this Grand Prix with great expectations.

"I'm looking forward to this weekend because last year's success is still floating through my mind," noted the Red Bull-KTM factory rider, who is ninth in the World Championship, having been fifth after the Jerez GP. "Sunday in India was not the most ideal day for me. But we learnt the lessons from it. That's the beauty of these overseas GPs, you can pick up the slack a few days later. You also spend more time during the week with your technical team and you can talk a lot."

"I have a good feeling for the weekend, I am looking forward to the first practice and to fight against all the guys again. We've had a couple of difficult grands prix recently and we're struggling massively to get back to the front. We have tried a lot of things with my riding style at a time when my rivals have improved. Now it would be good if we could find a bit more speed in general this coming weekend."

SPEEDWEEK.com researched: Brad Binder and Jack Miller will start Friday's first practice session with a carbon chassis each, which they tested briefly at Misano. They will then compare the performance with the previous steel frame. Miller already let it slip on Sunday in India that he expects new material for Japan. "The track suits the KTM well, that should help us here," said Thriller Miller.

Jack Miller is always asked if he is worried about his place in the KTM factory team because the Pierer Group also has to accommodate Pol Espargaró, Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta, but only has four places available in total. So at GASGAS-Tech3, one rider is redundant for 2024.

"I'm trying hard and giving my maximum," Jack Miller assures, avoiding the subject. "But I don't feel very comfortable on the bike at the moment. It feels like I've hit a limit. But we can improve that with small set-up changes on the bikes. We are also getting new parts, but we can also make progress with the electronics set-up and so on. For example, we can change the function of the engine brake and so on. At the beginning of the season we fought against the guys at the front and achieved podiums. But then, step by step, we got more problems, while the opponents became stronger. That's why we have to improve again."

Finally, regarding the situation at Pierer Mobility AG, Jack clearly states: "I have a factory contract as a regular rider for 2024."

"Our bike worked very well here in Japan in 2022 with Brad Binder," Miller knows. "Of course I like this track too, so we can show a good performance here. We're doing everything we can to find a bit more 'corner speed' at mid-corner."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.