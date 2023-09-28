Marc Márquez: "Maybe I am already convinced".

Marc Márquez (30) may have bagged a respectable seventh place at the Indian GP on Saturday and a ninth place on Sunday (despite crashing), but he is still in a dismal 16th place in the riders' world championship. And thus two points behind LCR Castrol rider Alex Rins, who has been out of action since June 10 (Mugello Sprint Race).

Marc said in India that the bike was competitive there because of the slow corners. Slow corners also exist at Motegi, including even two first-gear corners - Turn 5 and Turn 10. "India was a very good weekend for the Repsol team," Marc summed up today. "We worked well on my side, it was a solid weekend, apart from the harmless crash in the race on Sunday at Turn 1 when I tried to fight the Ducati riders for the podium. My pace, even after the crash, was similar to Fabio's, who finished 3rd. Yes, we also have here. Slow corner, so we will do better here than for example and Silverstone or Montmeló. We will see. I have no expectations. We have to wait for the first practice."

What are Marc's plans for 2024? "Many people ask me what they have to do to convince me. But maybe I am already convinced? It's true that I've never been specific. I have only always stressed that I want to find the best solution. I want the best for the project. That's why we work together. Our relationship with Honda is not like normal with a factory and a rider and vice versa. We have a special relationship, we have been together for many years. We have given a lot to each other."

So Marc Márquez is not expected to come out with the language until after the Japanese GP.