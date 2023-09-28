Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): "Now I am the prey".

Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are separated by just 13 points ahead of the Japanese GP at Mobility Resort Motegi. The defending MotoGP champion is determined to put the India crash and brake problems behind him.

Before his scary crash in the starting phase of the Catalunya GP, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia's lead in the World Championship standings was still 66 points. After Jorge Martin's perfect Misano weekend and Bagnaia's crash in the main race at the Buddh International Circuit, only 13 points of that are left.

More than the shrinking points cushion, however, the defending champion is currently preoccupied with his unusual problems on the brakes - actually his great strength. "I have the feeling that I brake in the same way, but I don't decelerate right away because the rear wheel doesn't help me anymore," explained the 26-year-old Italian.

However, after further analysis and meetings over the past few days, the Ducati factory rider was confident on Thursday in Motegi: "I think we are on a good path. We talked about it in the team yesterday and today and I think what we are going to do is going in the right direction."

"I also watched videos until 3am on Monday, of the braking points at the Buddh Circuit, Barcelona and Misano," Pecco revealed. "Normally I can control the slide on the rear wheel, but especially last weekend it was over the limit. We understood that and we worked on that, also thanks to the engineers at home."

"We decided for this weekend to go a different way," Bagnaia continued. "We have prepared two different set-up variations to see which way we will follow. For us it is pretty clear which area we need to improve. The goal is to find my feeling on the brakes again and I am confident that we will do it. I am convinced that it will be okay already on Friday morning," the five-time season winner then even affirmed.

Bagnaia did not want to speak of increased pressure with regard to the World Championship situation seven Grand Prix before the end. "I have had a bit of bad luck in the last three weekends. Once with what happened in Barcelona, even though I was not only unlucky but also lucky there. Anyway, I lost points. Then in Misano I didn't start in my best shape and I lost points. Last weekend was one of the most difficult so far, but we still managed to be competitive. I was second ahead of Jorge, so I would have made up points, but then I crashed."

"So, to summarise, we were more or less always competitive, but in the end we lost points. But the fact that we are always competitive despite the difficulties is the main thing," said Bagnaia.

A year ago, the future world champion was still in the role of the hunter, now, on the other hand, he is at least in front, albeit with a declining lead.

"Yes, now I'm the prey," grinned the Italian. "But there are still seven or 14 races to go. I don't feel any more pressure. Last year it was more intense, for sure. It was for a title that Ducati had been waiting 15 years for and things were different. Now I know very well that we can fight for victory when everything is OK. And if we have a bad moment, we can still finish second or third. That is very important for us. We just have to focus on what we have to do. I think we can always be competitive. So I'm not really worried at the moment and I don't want to feel any pressure now."

He said last Sunday's crash, his fifth in a GP race this season, was no more a mental hurdle than his fall in last year's Japan GP.

"How do I clear my head? By racing again right away, this weekend," Pecco was emphatically relaxed. "It's always also an advantage when you know why you crashed. I can say that I don't have a problem and I don't have the crash in my mind anymore. I know very well how strong we are and how strong I am. I will push again in the same way if I am in the situation again. That is my style and my strategy and I will continue like that. I always try to improve and be in the best possible position, then we will see."

"The situation last year was different and the past is the past, let's put it behind us," Bagnaia added.

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.