Johann Zarco (Ducati) sees potential in the Honda
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Last year's victory by then Ducati factory rider Jack Miller at the Japanese GP is a reason for optimism for Prima-Pramac-Ducati Johann Zarco (33). "His superior success shows that the Ducati is capable of winning on this track," said the southern Frenchman in a cheerful mood. Incidentally, Zarco decided the mini-bike GP fun race on Thursday in his favour.
The reason for his good condition before the race at Twin Ring Motegi is also clear. "I have been able to recover perfectly despite the exertions in the tropical heat in India and the tight schedule and I feel in top shape," commented the 255-time GP participant. "I want to take this good feeling with me. Even if sometimes, like in India, everything doesn't work out perfectly, I want to get the best out of every race."
The two-time Moto2 World Champion (2015/2016) is on his Ducati farewell tour. "I have seven races left on the GP23 bike. I want to make the most of it at every track and I think I'm approaching my best form riding-wise right now." Zarco feels that "currently the field is as close as it's ever been and it doesn't take much to be at the front too."
Another reason for the optimism and confidence of the 16-time GP winner (though he has never won in MotoGP), however, is the good performance of his future employer's machines. "The performances of Marc Márquez and Joan Mir in India have shown that the Honda has potential and that the gap is not so big. Also, Marc started from pole position here at Motegi last year."
Johann Zarco now wants to make the most of every race. "As always, it will be about adapting to the respective track as quickly as possible in the tight time slots. Only at the last race in Valencia do I expect us to struggle a bit there."
MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855
4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643
5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673
7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191
9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728
14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324
15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242
- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down
- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back
MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405
4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327
7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530
10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437
14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed
- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed
World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.