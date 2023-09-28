Johann Zarco (Ducati) sees potential in the Honda

Johann Zarco doesn't want to hear about the stresses and strains of the current GP schedule. In Motegi, he is fully motivated for his last seven races on the Ducati and is happy about the apparent Honda upward trend.

Last year's victory by then Ducati factory rider Jack Miller at the Japanese GP is a reason for optimism for Prima-Pramac-Ducati Johann Zarco (33). "His superior success shows that the Ducati is capable of winning on this track," said the southern Frenchman in a cheerful mood. Incidentally, Zarco decided the mini-bike GP fun race on Thursday in his favour.

The reason for his good condition before the race at Twin Ring Motegi is also clear. "I have been able to recover perfectly despite the exertions in the tropical heat in India and the tight schedule and I feel in top shape," commented the 255-time GP participant. "I want to take this good feeling with me. Even if sometimes, like in India, everything doesn't work out perfectly, I want to get the best out of every race."

The two-time Moto2 World Champion (2015/2016) is on his Ducati farewell tour. "I have seven races left on the GP23 bike. I want to make the most of it at every track and I think I'm approaching my best form riding-wise right now." Zarco feels that "currently the field is as close as it's ever been and it doesn't take much to be at the front too."

Another reason for the optimism and confidence of the 16-time GP winner (though he has never won in MotoGP), however, is the good performance of his future employer's machines. "The performances of Marc Márquez and Joan Mir in India have shown that the Honda has potential and that the gap is not so big. Also, Marc started from pole position here at Motegi last year."

Johann Zarco now wants to make the most of every race. "As always, it will be about adapting to the respective track as quickly as possible in the tight time slots. Only at the last race in Valencia do I expect us to struggle a bit there."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.