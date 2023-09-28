Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): Meeting with the "Big Boss
Of all places, the Mobility Resort Motegi, owned by rival Honda, is expected to make a decisive difference for big rival Yamaha this weekend. "I met with the president of Yamaha beforehand. We talked straight," said Fabio Quartararo (24), describing his meeting with the Yamaha management.
"There were also talks with the chief engineers. I made it clear that Yamaha have to risk a lot more if we want to get back to the top," said the twelve-time GP winner. "The exact content of these discussions is of course confidential. But I hope that all the Yamaha people have finally realised that we have to do better. It's high time to react."
Quartararo would actually have to start with a lot of tailwind after his good performance in India with third place in the race. However, when asked if he now has the same feeling as in his 2021 World Championship season, the 151-time GP participant only has a weary smile.
"First and foremost, we have to start with small steps here. The big goal is to be in the top ten on Friday night and therefore in Q2," said Yamaha's hopeful, describing his approach. "This race is hugely important for Yamaha. We have to give everything to do well in this home race."
MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855
4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643
5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673
7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191
9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728
14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324
15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242
- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down
- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back
MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405
4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327
7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530
10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437
14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed
- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed
World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.