Bezzecchi: "Then I would like to share with Cal".

Cal Crutchlow was already betting on Marco Bezzecchi winning the MotoGP title at the start of the year, but the VR46 Ducati rider himself is happy to leave the role of favourite to his brand colleagues Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

The first rival to defending champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia is Jorge Martin, only 13 points behind, but Marco Bezzecchi, riding last year's GP22, is also still in the race, 44 points behind with seven Grands Prix to go.

"I'm more relaxed because the real fight is between them at the moment," "Bez" referred to his Ducati brand mates at the top of the World Championship standings. "I'm close, but never close enough. But clearly, if I can be there at the end, I will do my best to fight for it. I would have to lie if I said otherwise. For now though, I just want to enjoy weekend after weekend and try to stay close for at least three or four more weekends, then we'll see," added the Mooney VR46 protégé.

Cal Crutchlow, who returns to the MotoGP World Championship this weekend on a wildcard, revealed at Motegi on Thursday: "I put some damn good money on Bezzecchi at the start of the year - and the odds were rocketing. So I'm going to take him aside today and make him realise that he better make sure he wins. It would be like a podium bonus if he won."

"So I'm hoping for Bezzecchi, but I think Martin will win," added the 37-year-old Briton, himself a three-time MotoGP winner. "Bagnaia can win just as much though. It's not that I would prefer one. I like Bezzecchi, I like his style. I like Pecco because he rides so clean and acts professionally. But I like Martin because he puts everything in. He tries to lead every race and sometimes it doesn't work, but he doesn't care, he just fights. I just wish it wasn't three Ducati, but that's the situation."

"Of course I'm happy when Cal says that," Bez commented on the Yamaha test rider's bet. However, in view of the good odds mentioned, the 24-year-old Italian also immediately added: "But then I'd also like to split his winnings, if that's the way it should be."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.