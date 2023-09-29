Motegi, Friday: Record time by Brad Binder (KTM)

Day 1 at the Japanese GP brought a fastest time for Red Bull-KTM ace Brad Binder ahead of Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia). Marc Márquez and Fabio Quartararo missed out on direct Q2 entry after crashes.

Rain showers are expected at the Mobility Resort Motegi on Saturday and Sunday, but on Friday afternoon the sun continued to shine over the 4.801 km GP circuit with eight right-hand and six left-hand corners.

Alex Rins initially continued his comeback after 110 days of forced break on Friday afternoon. The opener went better than expected, it was reported from the LCR Castrol pit after his first 16 laps in FP1: "With more laps he gets tired and feels some discomfort, but considering the extent of the injury and the time he hasn't raced, the first session went better than we would have thought at the beginning."

However, Rins only managed four laps in the afternoon and had to abandon the weekend after that due to pain in his right leg.

Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin and Red Bull-KTM factory rider Brad Binder set the first 1:44 times of the weekend early in the 60-minute timed practice session ("Practice"). In comparison, Martin's FP1 best was a 1:45.192 min. However, the all-time lap record stood at 1:43.790 min since 2015, held by Jorge Lorenzo.

After 20 minutes, Raúl Fernández crashed over the front wheel in turn 10. His RNF-Aprilia teammate Miguel Oliveira, on the other hand, took the lead at the halfway point with a fresh soft rear tyre in 1:44.498 min. Yamaha hopeful Fabio Quartararo also started an early time chase and came within 0.022 sec of Oliveira.

Then KTM rider Jack Miller crashed at turn 11 and Johann Zarco took a ride in the gravel at turn 10, but stayed on his Pramac Ducati.

As the final quarter of an hour dawned in the battle for direct Q2 entry, Aleix Espargaró set a new intermediate best time of 1'44.387". But the Aprilia factory rider was immediately trumped by Brad Binder and his 1'44.255". Jorge Martin followed suit, but remained 0.024sec behind the Red Bull KTM ace.

Fabio Quartararo flew off hard in the fast turn 6 shortly afterwards, the Yamaha star got back up but obviously had pain in his right ankle. As soon as the yellow was lifted, Maverick Viñales moved up to second place, 0.023s behind Binder.

But it was Gresini-Ducati wobble candidate Fabio Di Giannantonio who set the next benchmark time with a 1'43.947" with eight minutes to go.

The final run shook up the classification once again - led by Brad Binder, who broke the all-time lap record in 1'43.489".

Raul Fernández had his second crash of the session in turn 10, but the yellow flags were brought out in time to allow world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia to make it into the top 10 - the Ducati star moved up to second place. Aleix Espargaró, Martin and Bezzecchi also moved ahead of "Diggia".

GASGAS-Tech3 rider Pol Espargaró was ninth in Q2, with the Japanese manufacturers failing to make the top 10 at their home race. Repsol Honda factory rider Marc Márquez buried his hopes of making it directly to the final qualifying session with a crash at Turn 1.

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168

16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322

18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742 sec

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377

21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006

17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110

19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142

20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940

21st Rins, Honda, + 2.395

Moto2, Motegi, combined times after FP2 (29.9.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:50.396 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.037 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.150

4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.221

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.408

6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.422

7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.529

8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.617

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,629

10th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.668

11th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.686

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.699

13th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.825

14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.841

15th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.899



Also:

18th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.018