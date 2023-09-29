Motegi GP: Stefan Bradl replaces Alex Rins

Alex Rins had to realise after the second Friday practice session at the Japanese GP that his physical condition was not sufficient to perform respectably on the LCR Honda.

Alex Rins' rushed action at the beginning of the session. Rins, who had a check-up in Madrid at the beginning of the session, was then given the green light to take part in Friday's practice in Motegi, only arrived here early on Thursday morning and finished last in qualifying today, 3.747 seconds off Brad Binder's (Red Bull KTM) best time, has failed as expected.

Stefan Bradl, who finished 13th as an LCR rider in Assen and 15th in India, will replace six-time MotoGP winner Alex Rins at Twin Ring Motegi tomorrow.

"I'm used to being used at short notice at Honda," said Stefan Bradl, who was surprised by Rins' comeback at short notice (he still needs a crutch to get around because of pain in his lower right leg) on Thursday.

Bradl has now missed a day of practice and has only 30 minutes before Qualifying-1 tomorrow to adjust to the track and the bike to his needs.

Bradl won the eight-litre GP at Motegi in 2008 on the Kiefer Aprilia and finished fifth here in 2013 on the LCR Honda.