Brad Binder (KTM/1st): The new carbon chassis helps

Brad Binder hasn't taken a MotoGP win since the wet Spielberg GP in 2021. You with the new carbon chassis, the KTM star is one of the favourites in Japan.

After finishing sixth, 0.555 seconds behind Jorge Martin's best time, Brad Binder came up trumps with a fabulous time in Friday's qualifying session at Mobility Resort Motegi. "Yeah, it was a positive day today, everything worked really well," said Brad Binder, who had already finished second behind winner Jack Miller (Lenovo Ducati) in Japan in 2022. "We tried a lot in the first 45-minute session in the morning. We did a lot of exits because we had to make some adjustments, especially with the engine braking. My guys did a great job. I feel very good here in general. It's nice to have finished the first day well. The most important thing is that we made it into Q2 on Saturday."

Binder was pleased with the punch of the new carbon chassis that Dani Pedrosa used to take two fourth places at Misano. "The new chassis gives me a bit more rear grip," Binder noted. "That's something I've wanted since the beginning of the year. It's great that it has worked out now and the new chassis is available. It helps us with the lap times, that's for sure. This chassis feels really good."

"My pace was pretty good today. In every run it was okay. For sure I want to do more laps tomorrow to understand the new bike better. We still have some work to do. But in general I'm happy."

Binder's time meant a new all-time lap record for Motegi. "That's pretty cool. But tomorrow in qualifying I'm sure better times will be set," said the South African, who is already under contract with KTM until the end of 2026. "We are still struggling with some 'front lock' under braking, that's normal on this track, that the front wheel tends to lock up in the braking zones. But in the corner exits we have improved noticeably with the new bike."