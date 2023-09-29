Miguel Oliveira (11th): "Yellow flags were to blame".

RNF Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira narrowly missed out on a direct entry into Qualifying 2 on Friday of the Japanese GP. The Portuguese rider was annoyed about this, but at the same time saw a lot of potential for improvement.

Miguel Oliveira's performance at the Buddh International Circuit was poor. Finishing twelfth on Sunday, the Portuguese rider was largely without a chance and left India disappointed. And the Japanese GP also got off to a difficult start for the CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia ace, as he only finished 16th in the first free practice session.

In the afternoon, the 28-year-old finally managed the hoped-for improvement. He lapped the 4.8 km Mobility Resort Motegi in 1:44.317 min and thus lost 0.828 sec on the best time of the day set by Brad Binder (KTM). The only downer was that Oliveira's lap time put his RS-GP 22 in 11th place, missing out on direct entry into Q2 by just 0.014sec. The Aprilia factory duo of Aleix Espargaró (3rd) and Maverick Viñales (8th), on the other hand, qualified straight away for the decisive qualifying session.

"The day was okay, however I didn't get an optimal lap together in the final attempt. Twice the yellow flags were to blame, I wasn't happy about that. I could have been a bit faster, but I don't know if it would have been enough for Q2," the WRC 13th justified his narrow failure.

In the run-up to the Japanese GP, the Aprilia rider had targeted the top 10. However, after the two practice sessions on Friday, he stated in frustration: "I am now eleventh and have therefore missed my target." At the same time, however, he stressed: "For Saturday, my goal remains the same."

In order to finish in the top two in the first qualifying session on Saturday morning and thus still secure a place in Q2, Oliveira wants to improve in one area in particular: "I definitely need to get faster on a lap. Because when I put the soft tyre on in the middle of the session, with the race configuration on the bike, I was almost as fast as I was on my fastest lap in the attack. This shows me that we still have a lot of room for improvement."

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168

16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322

18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377

21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006

17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110

19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142

20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940

21st Rins, Honda, + 2.395

Moto2, Motegi, combined times after FP2 (29.9.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:50.396 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.037 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.150

4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.221

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.408

6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.422

7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.529

8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.617

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,629

10th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.668

11th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.686

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.699

13th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.825

14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.841

15th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.899



Also:

18th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.018