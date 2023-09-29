Miguel Oliveira (11th): "Yellow flags were to blame".
Miguel Oliveira's performance at the Buddh International Circuit was poor. Finishing twelfth on Sunday, the Portuguese rider was largely without a chance and left India disappointed. And the Japanese GP also got off to a difficult start for the CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia ace, as he only finished 16th in the first free practice session.
In the afternoon, the 28-year-old finally managed the hoped-for improvement. He lapped the 4.8 km Mobility Resort Motegi in 1:44.317 min and thus lost 0.828 sec on the best time of the day set by Brad Binder (KTM). The only downer was that Oliveira's lap time put his RS-GP 22 in 11th place, missing out on direct entry into Q2 by just 0.014sec. The Aprilia factory duo of Aleix Espargaró (3rd) and Maverick Viñales (8th), on the other hand, qualified straight away for the decisive qualifying session.
"The day was okay, however I didn't get an optimal lap together in the final attempt. Twice the yellow flags were to blame, I wasn't happy about that. I could have been a bit faster, but I don't know if it would have been enough for Q2," the WRC 13th justified his narrow failure.
In the run-up to the Japanese GP, the Aprilia rider had targeted the top 10. However, after the two practice sessions on Friday, he stated in frustration: "I am now eleventh and have therefore missed my target." At the same time, however, he stressed: "For Saturday, my goal remains the same."
In order to finish in the top two in the first qualifying session on Saturday morning and thus still secure a place in Q2, Oliveira wants to improve in one area in particular: "I definitely need to get faster on a lap. Because when I put the soft tyre on in the middle of the session, with the race configuration on the bike, I was almost as fast as I was on my fastest lap in the attack. This shows me that we still have a lot of room for improvement."
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21st Rins, Honda, + 2.395
Moto2, Motegi, combined times after FP2 (29.9.):
1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:50.396 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.037 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.150
4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.221
5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.408
6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.422
7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.529
8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.617
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,629
10th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.668
11th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.686
12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.699
13th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.825
14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.841
15th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.899
Also:
18th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.018