Marco Bezzecchi (5th): "Expected more with soft tyres".

"The goal was to get straight into Q2, so I can't complain," commented Marco Bezzecchi on his fifth place on Friday at Mobility Resort Motegi. "With the soft tyre I expected to be a bit faster, but I didn't manage to be fast enough. I need to improve a bit especially on the brakes. We have to work on that for tomorrow."

So did the first day in Japan go worse than expected for the India GP dominator? "No, I just expected to be a bit faster with the soft tyre," replied the Ducati GP22 rider from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. "But I'm still fifth and not far away either."



So Bezzecchi is looking forward to qualifying day with confidence? "Yes, I'm always confident."

As World Championship third, the performance of the three-time season winner and his brand colleagues Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, in first and second place in the World Championship standings, will naturally be watched more closely. "Bez" himself is less concerned with the performance of his brand colleagues in the pits. "During a session it's hard for you to have time for that, afterwards I'm sure you take a look, but personally I don't look at it much," he explained when asked.

On Friday at Motegi, a Red Bull KTM factory rider also stole the show from the armada from Borgo Panigale: Brad Binder even beat Jorge Lorenzo's all-time lap record from 2015 with the new carbon chassis. "Binder is the strongest at the moment," Bezzecchi confirmed. "But Martin is also very fast in terms of pace. I haven't analysed it exactly yet. Pecco was very fast on the soft tyre, I don't know how fast he could be in terms of pace. But Binder is a bit faster at the moment from my point of view."

On top of that: on Saturday the announced rain could reshuffle the cards. "It's too cold in the rain, I prefer dry conditions," grinned the 24-year-old Rossi pupil from Rimini. "It's going to be the same for everyone though, so I'll just ride in whatever conditions we find."

