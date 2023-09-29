Marc Márquez (14th): "Ducati, KTM and Aprilia better".

Repsol Honda factory rider Marc Márquez only finished 14th in the Motegi qualifying session after a crash. He has no illusions. "Whether we will make it to Q2 is questionable. We can only finish 10th to 12th."

So far, it was not clear at the Mobility Resort Motegi that Marc Márquez would be able to keep up with the Repsol Honda at the Japanese GP as well as he did recently in India. The 30-year-old Spaniard only finished 13th in the first practice session and even slipped to 14th place among 21 participants in the 60-minute timed practice in the afternoon. Marc lost a whopping 1.085 seconds to the best time set by Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder.

But the current World Championship sixteenth did not hang his head. "It was a good day, but it was unfortunate," was the six-time MotoGP World Champion's summary. "Because some days I make it into Q2 even though I lack the speed. But today I had the speed I needed, but still I didn't make it directly into Q2. Because with the first tyre I made a mistake in the finish corner, so the lap went to hell, plus I ran over the green there. Anyway, I lost a few tenths there."

Márquez continued, "Then with the second tyre there were yellow flags, so I missed another chance. On the last lap there was another misunderstanding because I never noticed that yellow flag. I therefore thought my best time was 1:44.0 min. On the last lap I thought I had to beat 1:44.0 min. But this time was cancelled because of the yellow flag... To beat 1:40 min, I had to take an extra risk, so I crashed. But even times of 1:44,2 or 1:44,3 min are good lap times here. A lap like that could have been enough for the top 10. In that case, I should have risked less on the last lap..."

"Now we have to find out in Q1 if we have the potential to advance to Q2," Marc said. "In any case, that will already be very difficult because on this track it is very tedious to be consistent and fast. We are half a second slower than the top riders, the Ducati are faster than us, also KTM and Aprilia. If these bikes all line up in front of us, we will be in tenth or twelfth position."

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168

16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322

18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377

21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006

17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110

19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142

20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940

21st Rins, Honda, + 2.395

Moto2, Motegi, combined times after FP2 (29.9.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:50.396 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.037 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.150

4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.221

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.408

6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.422

7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.529

8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.617

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,629

10th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.668

11th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.686

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.699

13th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.825

14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.841

15th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.899



Also:

18th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.018