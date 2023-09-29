Marc Márquez (14th): "Ducati, KTM and Aprilia better".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
So far, it was not clear at the Mobility Resort Motegi that Marc Márquez would be able to keep up with the Repsol Honda at the Japanese GP as well as he did recently in India. The 30-year-old Spaniard only finished 13th in the first practice session and even slipped to 14th place among 21 participants in the 60-minute timed practice in the afternoon. Marc lost a whopping 1.085 seconds to the best time set by Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder.
But the current World Championship sixteenth did not hang his head. "It was a good day, but it was unfortunate," was the six-time MotoGP World Champion's summary. "Because some days I make it into Q2 even though I lack the speed. But today I had the speed I needed, but still I didn't make it directly into Q2. Because with the first tyre I made a mistake in the finish corner, so the lap went to hell, plus I ran over the green there. Anyway, I lost a few tenths there."
Márquez continued, "Then with the second tyre there were yellow flags, so I missed another chance. On the last lap there was another misunderstanding because I never noticed that yellow flag. I therefore thought my best time was 1:44.0 min. On the last lap I thought I had to beat 1:44.0 min. But this time was cancelled because of the yellow flag... To beat 1:40 min, I had to take an extra risk, so I crashed. But even times of 1:44,2 or 1:44,3 min are good lap times here. A lap like that could have been enough for the top 10. In that case, I should have risked less on the last lap..."
"Now we have to find out in Q1 if we have the potential to advance to Q2," Marc said. "In any case, that will already be very difficult because on this track it is very tedious to be consistent and fast. We are half a second slower than the top riders, the Ducati are faster than us, also KTM and Aprilia. If these bikes all line up in front of us, we will be in tenth or twelfth position."
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21st Rins, Honda, + 2.395
Moto2, Motegi, combined times after FP2 (29.9.):
1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:50.396 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.037 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.150
4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.221
5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.408
6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.422
7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.529
8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.617
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,629
10th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.668
11th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.686
12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.699
13th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.825
14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.841
15th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.899
Also:
18th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.018