Jorge Martin (4th): "Not ready for qualifying yet".

A turbulent training Friday in Motegi ended for Jorge Martin with the best time in the morning and a crash. The normally so self-confident Prima-Pramac-Ducati rider revealed unusual doubts afterwards.

With his double victory in Misano and the sprint win as well as second place at the Indian GP, Jorge Martin (279 points) has significantly reduced his World Championship gap to championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (292). And also on Friday, the Spaniard had a perfect start on the 4.801 km long Mobility Resort Motegi (8 right turns, 6 left turns, longest straight: 762 metres). Martin set the fastest time in the first practice session with 1:45.192 min.

Looking at the best time of last year's winner Jack Miller, the World Championship runner-up then stated with satisfaction: "When I look at my pace, I am already faster than last year and therefore just as fast as last year's winner. That's important." As a reminder, Miller's best time was a 1:45.198 min in 2022.

However, the Pramac Ducati Team rider did not remain faultless throughout the 45-minute session. Nine minutes from the end of the session, he braked before turn 3 and tipped over in the gravel. "I went a bit wide and thought I could still make the turn. As a result, I tipped over, but it was no big deal," the "Martinator" appeased the situation.

In the second practice session, the 25-year-old Madrilenian put his Desmosedici GP23 in 4th place, however, he already lost 0.354 sec on the day's best time of KTM star Brad Binder. "During the time attack I beat my personal best," Martin began, but also emphasised: "However, that wasn't enough to beat Brad. We have to analyse where we can still improve."

Asked if he felt ready to take his fifth sprint win of the season on Saturday, Martin pointed to the changeable weather forecast: "If it rains, we'll have to adapt quickly to the new conditions." At the same time, the confident Spaniard, who has started from pole position ten times in MotoGP, admitted: "If it stays dry, I feel ready for the race, but not quite ready for qualifying."

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168

16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322

18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377

21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006

17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110

19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142

20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940

21st Rins, Honda, + 2.395

Moto2, Motegi, combined times after FP2 (29.9.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:50.396 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.037 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.150

4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.221

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.408

6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.422

7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.529

8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.617

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.629

10th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.668

11th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.686

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.699

13th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.825

14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.841

15th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.899



Also:

18th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.018