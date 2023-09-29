Jorge Martin (4th): "Not ready for qualifying yet".
With his double victory in Misano and the sprint win as well as second place at the Indian GP, Jorge Martin (279 points) has significantly reduced his World Championship gap to championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (292). And also on Friday, the Spaniard had a perfect start on the 4.801 km long Mobility Resort Motegi (8 right turns, 6 left turns, longest straight: 762 metres). Martin set the fastest time in the first practice session with 1:45.192 min.
Looking at the best time of last year's winner Jack Miller, the World Championship runner-up then stated with satisfaction: "When I look at my pace, I am already faster than last year and therefore just as fast as last year's winner. That's important." As a reminder, Miller's best time was a 1:45.198 min in 2022.
However, the Pramac Ducati Team rider did not remain faultless throughout the 45-minute session. Nine minutes from the end of the session, he braked before turn 3 and tipped over in the gravel. "I went a bit wide and thought I could still make the turn. As a result, I tipped over, but it was no big deal," the "Martinator" appeased the situation.
In the second practice session, the 25-year-old Madrilenian put his Desmosedici GP23 in 4th place, however, he already lost 0.354 sec on the day's best time of KTM star Brad Binder. "During the time attack I beat my personal best," Martin began, but also emphasised: "However, that wasn't enough to beat Brad. We have to analyse where we can still improve."
Asked if he felt ready to take his fifth sprint win of the season on Saturday, Martin pointed to the changeable weather forecast: "If it rains, we'll have to adapt quickly to the new conditions." At the same time, the confident Spaniard, who has started from pole position ten times in MotoGP, admitted: "If it stays dry, I feel ready for the race, but not quite ready for qualifying."
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21st Rins, Honda, + 2.395
Moto2, Motegi, combined times after FP2 (29.9.):
1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:50.396 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.037 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.150
4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.221
5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.408
6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.422
7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.529
8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.617
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.629
10th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.668
11th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.686
12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.699
13th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.825
14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.841
15th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.899
Also:
18th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.018