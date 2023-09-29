Johann Zarco (7th/Ducati): "Binder is the exception".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After 11th place in the morning , Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati) improved by two seconds in the second practice session and made it into the top 10 with a time of 1:44.062 min. "I was able to improve a lot in the afternoon compared to the morning. Especially in the braking phase I became stronger", the seventh placed rider praised his progress and explained: "In the first practice I braked more often. But we were able to solve this problem in the second session, whereupon I could concentrate on the line choice and became faster."
Despite his improvement, the Frenchman lost 0.573 sec to KTM rider Brad Binder's best time of the day: "I didn't feel good enough to do a fabulous time like Brad," Zarco admitted. "But I'm right in Q2 and I have the bike under control. That's very important for me."
For Zarco, whether he can achieve his long-awaited first MotoGP victory in the sprint on Saturday depends not only on the weather, but also on qualifying: "In the dry I still have to get a bit faster. To be at the front in the sprint race, you have to be on the front row. The only exception is Binder," said the 33-year-old, referring to the fastest rider of the day, who has often proved that he can be among the front runners despite a poor starting position.
Looking ahead to Saturday, the Ducati rider added: "Even if qualifying is wet, my strategy remains the same. I'll be on the gas from the start to build up a good feeling. I can adapt quickly to new situations, which is why I'm aiming for pole position on Saturday."
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Binder, KTM, 1'43.489 mins.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742 sec
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395