Johann Zarco (7th/Ducati): "Binder is the exception".

Johann Zarco wants to qualify for the front row of the grid at Motegi on Saturday in order to fight for victory in the sprint. Looking ahead to qualifying, the Pramac Ducati rider praised the skills of KTM ace Brad Binder.

After 11th place in the morning , Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati) improved by two seconds in the second practice session and made it into the top 10 with a time of 1:44.062 min. "I was able to improve a lot in the afternoon compared to the morning. Especially in the braking phase I became stronger", the seventh placed rider praised his progress and explained: "In the first practice I braked more often. But we were able to solve this problem in the second session, whereupon I could concentrate on the line choice and became faster."

Despite his improvement, the Frenchman lost 0.573 sec to KTM rider Brad Binder's best time of the day: "I didn't feel good enough to do a fabulous time like Brad," Zarco admitted. "But I'm right in Q2 and I have the bike under control. That's very important for me."

For Zarco, whether he can achieve his long-awaited first MotoGP victory in the sprint on Saturday depends not only on the weather, but also on qualifying: "In the dry I still have to get a bit faster. To be at the front in the sprint race, you have to be on the front row. The only exception is Binder," said the 33-year-old, referring to the fastest rider of the day, who has often proved that he can be among the front runners despite a poor starting position.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the Ducati rider added: "Even if qualifying is wet, my strategy remains the same. I'll be on the gas from the start to build up a good feeling. I can adapt quickly to new situations, which is why I'm aiming for pole position on Saturday."

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1'43.489 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168

16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322

18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742 sec

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377

21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006

17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110

19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142

20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940

21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395