Johann Zarco (7th/Ducati): "Binder is the exception".

by Sarah Göpfert - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Johann Zarco wants to qualify for the front row of the grid at Motegi on Saturday in order to fight for victory in the sprint. Looking ahead to qualifying, the Pramac Ducati rider praised the skills of KTM ace Brad Binder.

After 11th place in the morning , Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati) improved by two seconds in the second practice session and made it into the top 10 with a time of 1:44.062 min. "I was able to improve a lot in the afternoon compared to the morning. Especially in the braking phase I became stronger", the seventh placed rider praised his progress and explained: "In the first practice I braked more often. But we were able to solve this problem in the second session, whereupon I could concentrate on the line choice and became faster."

Despite his improvement, the Frenchman lost 0.573 sec to KTM rider Brad Binder's best time of the day: "I didn't feel good enough to do a fabulous time like Brad," Zarco admitted. "But I'm right in Q2 and I have the bike under control. That's very important for me."

For Zarco, whether he can achieve his long-awaited first MotoGP victory in the sprint on Saturday depends not only on the weather, but also on qualifying: "In the dry I still have to get a bit faster. To be at the front in the sprint race, you have to be on the front row. The only exception is Binder," said the 33-year-old, referring to the fastest rider of the day, who has often proved that he can be among the front runners despite a poor starting position.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the Ducati rider added: "Even if qualifying is wet, my strategy remains the same. I'll be on the gas from the start to build up a good feeling. I can adapt quickly to new situations, which is why I'm aiming for pole position on Saturday."

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1'43.489 mins.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742 sec
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395