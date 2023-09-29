Heads roll at Honda: Kokubu must go

Shinichi Kokubu had been part of the Honda Racing Corporation as a technician since 1986 - in many leading positions. But now he finally had to take the rap for the failures.

After the disastrous results of the last few years, it was to be expected that the rolling of heads would continue at the Honda Racing Corporation. A year ago, Technical Director Takeo Yogoyama was relieved of his post. At the Japanese GP at the Mobility Resort Motegi, which belongs to the Honda Group, another replacement became apparent: The always bad-tempered Shinichi Kokubu, HRC General Manager (MotoGP & WSBK), had to take his hat. Among other things, he is responsible for the fact that communication with the riders, the technicians and the LCR customer team left a lot to be desired and that many mistakes have been made in recent years, including in the choice of riders and the further development of the RC213V.

Honda is back in sixth last place in the Constructors' World Championship before the Japanese GP. And the once glorious Repsol Honda has been embarrassingly nailed down in eleventh and last place in the Team World Championship since the start of the season.

Among other things, Kokubu engineered the swingarm and chassis deal with Kalex a year ago, but banned the German company's technicians from the pits. This meant that no feedback could be obtained from the riders, which is a secret of success in Moto2 for the engineering company from Bobingen.

Shinichi Kokubu joined the Honda Racing Corporation in 1986. At that time he was in charge of the 500 cc World Championship class and the projects for the TT F1 World Championship and TT F3 in the Development Department.

From 1996 to 2001 he acted as Project Leader for the Honda NSR500 frame and became General Project Leader for the NSR500 in 2002. A year later he was appointed Project Leader for the chassis of the unbeatable five-cylinder RC211V.

From 2004 to 2007, Kokubu was Chief Engineer in charge of the MotoGP and World Superbike Championship, plus chassis designer. In 2008 and 2009 Kokubu was appointed Project Leader for the 800cc V4 RC212V, before being promoted to HRC Technical Director from 2010 to 2012.

In 2013, the Japanese was appointed Director of Development, then in 2016 he was crowned Director and General Manager of HRC's Technology Development Division.

"This was a planned reshuffle," HRC was mollified today. "Kokubu is now looking after other motorsport projects at Honda."

But as chassis designer, Kokubu is being blamed for the many failed chassis improvements of the last four years. Since the Misano GP on 10 September, it was clear that a number of top managers would be removed at HRC. Kokubu made the start.