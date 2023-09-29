Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati/2nd): "I can breathe a sigh of relief".
Fourth place in the morning, second in the afternoon: Bagnaia could almost not remember the last time he had finished in the top five in a MotoGP Friday practice session. "It's been a long time," the Ducati star sighed. "But now I'm happy."
The choice of medium hard rear tyre in the afternoon may not have been ideal, he added. "Nevertheless, my feeling got better from exit to exit until I managed this time at the end."
Key to the success were some tweaks to the set-up, to the electronics as well as to the suspension elements, which significantly changed the Desmosedici GP23's handling on the stop-and-go Motegi track. "I have a harder time dealing with a bike that moves a lot under braking and where the tyres eventually bite again than with a stable chassis where I can control the drifts cleanly," Pecco revealed.
"I have struggled a lot in this respect in the last two race weekends. The bike behaved too aggressively, the rear wheel often wedged out and was difficult to keep under control. Now I can push the brakes to my heart's content again. We were still missing the last bit of complete happiness, but the step we took today is huge. I can take a deep breath."
The first two runs in the morning were the best, Pecco said. Then the team reverted to the India set-up, he said, and immediately the feeling was strange again, with much slower lap times. "This comparison helped us understand what had gone wrong so far," he explained.
"In the afternoon we focused on the new set-up and just tried to improve my feeling further. On the first 'time attack' I still attacked with the handbrake on, so to speak. On the second attempt I pushed hard, as usual, and felt very strong on the brakes again. I could stop the bike precisely and control the drifts easily. That was a huge relief," affirmed the World Championship leader.
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395