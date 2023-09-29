Aleix Espargaró in P3 despite "detailed test plan".

After a disappointing Indian GP, the Japanese Grand Prix started encouragingly for the Aprilia factory team. Both Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales managed to make it into the top-10 on Friday at the 4.8km Mobility Resort Motegi and thus into Qualifying 2.

Yet it was Aprilia spearhead Espargaró who kept the team flags flying at the end of the day. The 34-year-old Spaniard had only managed 17th place in the first practice session, but he didn't let that put him off his guard: "We had prepared a very detailed test plan for the first session. I tried numerous settings, but in the end I returned to my usual set-up." Espargaró then catapulted his RS-GP 23 to third place in the second practice session, just 0.295 sec off Brad Binder's (KTM) best mark.

"I am happy with our day's work. Both my race pace and my performance on one lap are good. Still, there are some areas where I need to improve to be competitive in qualifying," summed up the World Championship fifth-placed rider.

Team-mate Viñales finished the day with the eighth fastest time, almost 2.5 tenths of a second slower than Espargaró. With some fast laps cancelled due to yellow flags, the Spaniard is looking forward to Saturday with confidence. "If you look at the times, all the riders were extremely strong. So I think that with a bit of work I can end up even further in front." Indeed, on Friday, three riders broke the previous all-time lap record, set by Jorge Lorenzo in 2015 with 1:43.790 min.

Viñales was also busy developing his Aprilia on Friday. "Our plan was to test the full aero package. However, this seems to limit us here at Motegi. So on Saturday we will go back to using the standard settings and work on fine-tuning." In conclusion, despite the 28-year-old's safe position in Q2, he stressed, "For me to be fully satisfied, I'm still two tenths of a second short."

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168

16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322

18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377

21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006

17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110

19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142

20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940

21st Rins, Honda, + 2.395

Moto2, Motegi, combined times after FP2 (29.9.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:50.396 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.037 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.150

4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.221

5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.408

6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.422

7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.529

8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.617

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,629

10th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.668

11th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.686

12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.699

13th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.825

14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.841

15th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.899



Also:

18th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.018