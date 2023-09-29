Aleix Espargaró in P3 despite "detailed test plan".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After a disappointing Indian GP, the Japanese Grand Prix started encouragingly for the Aprilia factory team. Both Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales managed to make it into the top-10 on Friday at the 4.8km Mobility Resort Motegi and thus into Qualifying 2.
Yet it was Aprilia spearhead Espargaró who kept the team flags flying at the end of the day. The 34-year-old Spaniard had only managed 17th place in the first practice session, but he didn't let that put him off his guard: "We had prepared a very detailed test plan for the first session. I tried numerous settings, but in the end I returned to my usual set-up." Espargaró then catapulted his RS-GP 23 to third place in the second practice session, just 0.295 sec off Brad Binder's (KTM) best mark.
"I am happy with our day's work. Both my race pace and my performance on one lap are good. Still, there are some areas where I need to improve to be competitive in qualifying," summed up the World Championship fifth-placed rider.
Team-mate Viñales finished the day with the eighth fastest time, almost 2.5 tenths of a second slower than Espargaró. With some fast laps cancelled due to yellow flags, the Spaniard is looking forward to Saturday with confidence. "If you look at the times, all the riders were extremely strong. So I think that with a bit of work I can end up even further in front." Indeed, on Friday, three riders broke the previous all-time lap record, set by Jorge Lorenzo in 2015 with 1:43.790 min.
Viñales was also busy developing his Aprilia on Friday. "Our plan was to test the full aero package. However, this seems to limit us here at Motegi. So on Saturday we will go back to using the standard settings and work on fine-tuning." In conclusion, despite the 28-year-old's safe position in Q2, he stressed, "For me to be fully satisfied, I'm still two tenths of a second short."
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21st Rins, Honda, + 2.395
Moto2, Motegi, combined times after FP2 (29.9.):
1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:50.396 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.037 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.150
4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.221
5th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.408
6th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.422
7th Salac, Kalex, + 0.529
8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.617
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,629
10th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.668
11th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.686
12th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.699
13th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.825
14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.841
15th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.899
Also:
18th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.018