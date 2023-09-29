Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha/13th): A strange crash

Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo was forced to the ground on the first day of practice at Motegi due to a strange problem with his front wheel, leaving him with painful bruises.

Fabio Quartararo was P13 on his Yamaha on the first day of MotoGP practice at Motegi after crashing at the fast Turn 6 during the time chase. With a one second gap, direct qualification for Q2 was not an issue for the 2021 World Champion.

What's more, the Frenchman was not far ahead of his outgoing Italian team-mate Franco Morbidelli and British Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, who in turn was only a few hundredths behind "Franky".

"The neck and foot are already hurting me quite a bit, but it could be much worse," Quartararo reported after the second practice. "We had a problem with the brake. The front wheel, when it went up in the wheelie, didn't behave as usual. It didn't turn and then it completely locked up when it touched the ground again before turn 5 and my front collapsed."

The incident is not at all the biggest issue for the man from the south of France. "It's always the same. The pace is good. If we take new tyres we improve and by three or four tenths, but Binder and the other guys go a second faster on them. We don't have the power to do faster times. It's a real shame - I know I can fight for much better positions. But that's the situation now," sighed the factory Yamaha rider.

"A crash is never good, especially when it happens in such a fast corner. We have to understand the problem now," held Quartararo, who is mourning the direct entry into Q2: "It's a real shame that we are not in the top-10. I think I could have improved by about three tenths, then I would have been really close to Q2. But unfortunately I couldn't pull it off."

