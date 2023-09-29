Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha/13th): A strange crash
Fabio Quartararo was P13 on his Yamaha on the first day of MotoGP practice at Motegi after crashing at the fast Turn 6 during the time chase. With a one second gap, direct qualification for Q2 was not an issue for the 2021 World Champion.
What's more, the Frenchman was not far ahead of his outgoing Italian team-mate Franco Morbidelli and British Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, who in turn was only a few hundredths behind "Franky".
"The neck and foot are already hurting me quite a bit, but it could be much worse," Quartararo reported after the second practice. "We had a problem with the brake. The front wheel, when it went up in the wheelie, didn't behave as usual. It didn't turn and then it completely locked up when it touched the ground again before turn 5 and my front collapsed."
The incident is not at all the biggest issue for the man from the south of France. "It's always the same. The pace is good. If we take new tyres we improve and by three or four tenths, but Binder and the other guys go a second faster on them. We don't have the power to do faster times. It's a real shame - I know I can fight for much better positions. But that's the situation now," sighed the factory Yamaha rider.
"A crash is never good, especially when it happens in such a fast corner. We have to understand the problem now," held Quartararo, who is mourning the direct entry into Q2: "It's a real shame that we are not in the top-10. I think I could have improved by about three tenths, then I would have been really close to Q2. But unfortunately I couldn't pull it off."
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395