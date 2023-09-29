Fabio Di Giannantonio (6th): Signs of life too late?

Fabio Di Giannantonio qualified safely for Q2 on Saturday in Motegi. Whether the signs of life in the last few races will be enough to secure his place in the Gresini team, however, seems questionable.

In Friday practice at the Motegi Twin Circuit, it quickly became clear that Fabio Di Giannantonio had his work cut out for him. He was the first rider to stay under 1:44 min. in practice eight minutes before the end and qualified confidently for Q2. "I am super happy. That's exactly what we had planned. The secure qualification for Q2. I never managed that in the last races with one exception."

The young Roman surely had the statement of Gresini team manager Michele Masini in mind, who had announced on the occasion of the Spielberg GP that they wanted to give "Diggia" two or three more Grand Prix to show what he could do. That deadline has now passed with the Japanese GP and the future of the 2018 Moto3 runner-up seems more uncertain than ever.

And this despite the fact that he is actually part of the family at the Gresini team. Back in 2015, he competed in Moto3 for the team of Fausto Gresini, who died in 2021. After a short guest appearance at SpeedUp, he then returned to Gresini in MotoGP, where he now rides last year's Demosedici GP22 in its second year.

Often not fast enough, though. "We started from zero again this season. We are building up in small steps. I need to build a good feeling to the bike and then in turn understand better the feedback of the bike to what I feel. We need to combine talent and work."

This now applies to the preparation for Saturday's Q2. "We want to do well there," said the current WRC-17. "Actually, Friday is really a big motivation for that. I was able to make gains twice in the Time Attack and felt very confident. Although I am still in a lot of pain and will probably need strong painkillers for the sprint and race," Diggia noted, referring to the shoulder injury he sustained in his Misano crash.

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168

16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322

18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377

21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006

17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110

19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142

20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940

21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395