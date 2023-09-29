Fabio Di Giannantonio (6th): Signs of life too late?
In Friday practice at the Motegi Twin Circuit, it quickly became clear that Fabio Di Giannantonio had his work cut out for him. He was the first rider to stay under 1:44 min. in practice eight minutes before the end and qualified confidently for Q2. "I am super happy. That's exactly what we had planned. The secure qualification for Q2. I never managed that in the last races with one exception."
The young Roman surely had the statement of Gresini team manager Michele Masini in mind, who had announced on the occasion of the Spielberg GP that they wanted to give "Diggia" two or three more Grand Prix to show what he could do. That deadline has now passed with the Japanese GP and the future of the 2018 Moto3 runner-up seems more uncertain than ever.
And this despite the fact that he is actually part of the family at the Gresini team. Back in 2015, he competed in Moto3 for the team of Fausto Gresini, who died in 2021. After a short guest appearance at SpeedUp, he then returned to Gresini in MotoGP, where he now rides last year's Demosedici GP22 in its second year.
Often not fast enough, though. "We started from zero again this season. We are building up in small steps. I need to build a good feeling to the bike and then in turn understand better the feedback of the bike to what I feel. We need to combine talent and work."
This now applies to the preparation for Saturday's Q2. "We want to do well there," said the current WRC-17. "Actually, Friday is really a big motivation for that. I was able to make gains twice in the Time Attack and felt very confident. Although I am still in a lot of pain and will probably need strong painkillers for the sprint and race," Diggia noted, referring to the shoulder injury he sustained in his Misano crash.
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395