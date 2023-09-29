Pol Espargaró (9th): Looking forward to the KTM updates

The first day of practice for the Japanese GP brought joy and cheer to Pol Espargaró. On the one hand, he qualified directly for Q2. On the other hand, he was thrilled by Brad Binder's performance.

The GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team does not yet have the latest parts and updates from Austria. "The reason I still had to ride with my old aero package today, for example, is my own fault. I broke my new one in the last crash," Pol Espargaró (32) took partial responsibility of this malus.

Thetop performance of KTM ace Brad Binder on the RC16 on Friday was also followed with great interest in Espargaró's team. "I'm obviously looking forward to when we get the latest parts from the factory - both the new aero and fairing, but most of all I'm excited to try the carbon chassis," underlined the 2013 Moto2 World Champion. "Although of course it's difficult to judge the contribution of the new chassis to Brad's best time."

"The big advantage for us in the future will also be that we have more data to compare what works better or worse. At the moment my bike is still a bit far from the factory bikes, but that will change," said the 280-time GP participant, looking optimistically to the future.

The younger of the two Espargaró brothers is optimistic about the rest of the weekend at the Mobility Resort Motegi: "We can take a relaxed approach to the first practice on Saturday and try out some modifications in peace. We are assured of at least twelfth on the grid."

Physically, the 15-time GP winner can keep up well again after the lengthy convalescence following the bad crash at the season opener in Portimão. "I don't want to complain. In India I was still feeling something in the tough conditions. Here it's going well. I can keep up with the guys. My times prove that."

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168

16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322

18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377

21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006

17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110

19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142

20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940

21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395