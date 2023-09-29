Pol Espargaró (9th): Looking forward to the KTM updates
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team does not yet have the latest parts and updates from Austria. "The reason I still had to ride with my old aero package today, for example, is my own fault. I broke my new one in the last crash," Pol Espargaró (32) took partial responsibility of this malus.
Thetop performance of KTM ace Brad Binder on the RC16 on Friday was also followed with great interest in Espargaró's team. "I'm obviously looking forward to when we get the latest parts from the factory - both the new aero and fairing, but most of all I'm excited to try the carbon chassis," underlined the 2013 Moto2 World Champion. "Although of course it's difficult to judge the contribution of the new chassis to Brad's best time."
"The big advantage for us in the future will also be that we have more data to compare what works better or worse. At the moment my bike is still a bit far from the factory bikes, but that will change," said the 280-time GP participant, looking optimistically to the future.
The younger of the two Espargaró brothers is optimistic about the rest of the weekend at the Mobility Resort Motegi: "We can take a relaxed approach to the first practice on Saturday and try out some modifications in peace. We are assured of at least twelfth on the grid."
Physically, the 15-time GP winner can keep up well again after the lengthy convalescence following the bad crash at the season opener in Portimão. "I don't want to complain. In India I was still feeling something in the tough conditions. Here it's going well. I can keep up with the guys. My times prove that."
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395