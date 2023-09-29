Alex Rins (LCR-Honda) gave up: Stinging pain

The comeback of LCR Honda rider Alex Rins has failed for the time being: Due to stabbing pain in his injured right leg, the Catalan threw in the towel after Friday practice in Motegi.

On 17 April, Alex Rins had made headlines worldwide when he sensationally won the Texas Grand Prix on his LCR Honda. Barely 8 weeks later, the crash followed with a vehement highsider during a failed overtaking manoeuvre in the sprint race at Mugello on 10 June, which ended with a double fracture of the right tibia and fibula.

After two operations and three and a half months of convalescence, the 27-year-old Spaniard got back in the saddle of his RC213V for the first time in Motegi. But the comeback attempt at the Japanese Grand Prix turned into a suffering path: On Friday morning, Rins was the last rider behind, 2.4 seconds behind. The pain was still bearable at this point, the leg was treated with ice packs over lunch. Rins then made further attempts to ride in the afternoon, but he only managed four laps and fell even further behind new leader Brad Binder, to 3.7 seconds, and then drew a line.

"My doctor warned me before leaving not to continue riding if it hurt a lot, because the fractures are not completely healed yet and overloading could jeopardise the healing progress made so far, along with the plate and screws that were put in," Rins explained. "Especially in the fast right-hand corners, in the braking zones of Turns 5 and 6, where I have to control the weight of the bike with my leg, the pain was sharp."

While Stefan Bradl takes over the bike from Saturday, Rins heads home to continue his rehabilitation and is expected to make his next comeback attempt at the Indonesian GP in a fortnight' time.

"Trying riding my MotoGP bike here and not being able to continue is part of the convalescence. It was one of the possible scenarios," Rins did not let it get him down. "But overall I've noticed a huge improvement compared to a month ago, so I want to compete again at the next race and reassess how I'm doing and if I can ride."

