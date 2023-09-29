Alex Rins (LCR-Honda) gave up: Stinging pain
On 17 April, Alex Rins had made headlines worldwide when he sensationally won the Texas Grand Prix on his LCR Honda. Barely 8 weeks later, the crash followed with a vehement highsider during a failed overtaking manoeuvre in the sprint race at Mugello on 10 June, which ended with a double fracture of the right tibia and fibula.
After two operations and three and a half months of convalescence, the 27-year-old Spaniard got back in the saddle of his RC213V for the first time in Motegi. But the comeback attempt at the Japanese Grand Prix turned into a suffering path: On Friday morning, Rins was the last rider behind, 2.4 seconds behind. The pain was still bearable at this point, the leg was treated with ice packs over lunch. Rins then made further attempts to ride in the afternoon, but he only managed four laps and fell even further behind new leader Brad Binder, to 3.7 seconds, and then drew a line.
"My doctor warned me before leaving not to continue riding if it hurt a lot, because the fractures are not completely healed yet and overloading could jeopardise the healing progress made so far, along with the plate and screws that were put in," Rins explained. "Especially in the fast right-hand corners, in the braking zones of Turns 5 and 6, where I have to control the weight of the bike with my leg, the pain was sharp."
While Stefan Bradl takes over the bike from Saturday, Rins heads home to continue his rehabilitation and is expected to make his next comeback attempt at the Indonesian GP in a fortnight' time.
"Trying riding my MotoGP bike here and not being able to continue is part of the convalescence. It was one of the possible scenarios," Rins did not let it get him down. "But overall I've noticed a huge improvement compared to a month ago, so I want to compete again at the next race and reassess how I'm doing and if I can ride."
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29 Sep):
1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395