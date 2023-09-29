Joan Mir (Honda/12th): Crash with 2024 prototype
After Marc Márquez had already decided that he did not want to test the new chassis any further, his team-mate Joan Mir was given the honour of driving the prototype for 2024 early on Friday. But by lap 9, the Spaniard was already lying in the gravel with it.
"The crash this morning made our plan a bit more complicated," the 2020 World Champion noted. "We were in the second exit with the prototype. It was a strange crash, it was a shame. Then in the afternoon I wanted to find a suitable set-up on my bike to qualify for Q2, instead of trying bikes when it comes to Q2."
Mir eventually missed out on direct admission to Q2 on Friday afternoon, finishing twelfth by 0.167sec.
Mir clarified, "I'm not happy with our set-up at the moment. I have problems braking the bike. But it shouldn't be, because we can usually make up ground in this area. The feeling was not fantastic. Okay, we made a step for the second practice, but it was not enough. We need to go in a different direction so we can decelerate a bit earlier and take a bit more speed into the corner. It's a shame we didn't make it to Q2, but I tried everything."
On the plan for Saturday, Mir says: "Maybe we will test the prototype bike again. We have to check everything beforehand with the data and see what happened there. We don't have much time because qualifying is coming up, but it could be that we try it. We have to have a bike that works."
"I might have improved my time a little bit today in the morning, but it's strange to crash right away in FP1. My feeling with the bike was not great either. I think we need to balance the bike a little differently to be competitive," Mir said.
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395