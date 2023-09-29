Joan Mir (Honda/12th): Crash with 2024 prototype

After Marc Márquez had already decided that he did not want to test the new chassis any further, his team-mate Joan Mir was given the honour of driving the prototype for 2024 early on Friday. But by lap 9, the Spaniard was already lying in the gravel with it.

"The crash this morning made our plan a bit more complicated," the 2020 World Champion noted. "We were in the second exit with the prototype. It was a strange crash, it was a shame. Then in the afternoon I wanted to find a suitable set-up on my bike to qualify for Q2, instead of trying bikes when it comes to Q2."



Mir eventually missed out on direct admission to Q2 on Friday afternoon, finishing twelfth by 0.167sec.

Mir clarified, "I'm not happy with our set-up at the moment. I have problems braking the bike. But it shouldn't be, because we can usually make up ground in this area. The feeling was not fantastic. Okay, we made a step for the second practice, but it was not enough. We need to go in a different direction so we can decelerate a bit earlier and take a bit more speed into the corner. It's a shame we didn't make it to Q2, but I tried everything."

On the plan for Saturday, Mir says: "Maybe we will test the prototype bike again. We have to check everything beforehand with the data and see what happened there. We don't have much time because qualifying is coming up, but it could be that we try it. We have to have a bike that works."

"I might have improved my time a little bit today in the morning, but it's strange to crash right away in FP1. My feeling with the bike was not great either. I think we need to balance the bike a little differently to be competitive," Mir said.

