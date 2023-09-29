Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM/10th): On top despite crash
How busy the MotoGP teams were initially with the change from the Buddh International Circuit to the hilly, two-tunnel Motegi track was evident from the practice times. In FP1 in the morning, Jack Miller set his fastest lap in 1:45.902 minutes and took eighth place. In the afternoon, he improved by almost 1.8 seconds, but was only a hair's breadth away from making it into Q2 in tenth place.
"Thriller Miller had wanted to step it up a notch, but slipped off the front wheel and out of the race. "My pace was good and at the end I wanted to throw a few more coals on the fire. I braked harder and later at the end of the two straights, also took a bit more speed into the corner, and that's when it happened, in one of those corners where you have to keep a lot of load on the front wheel throughout the radius," the Australian described.
"But I'm still reasonably happy because at least we just made it into Q2 by a hair's breadth," the youngster noted. "We worked well, the improvements to the bike were immediately noticeable. From the first time out of the pits I had a clear understanding of the handling, with more mechanical grip. It reminded me a bit of the feeling I had at the end of the Misano Monday test."
After his crash, Miller had some time for another run, but the bike with the new carbon chassis was too badly damaged. "I therefore got on the good old bike but felt comfortable as well," he explained further. "It served its purpose well and proved that it can still provide valuable service. Now we've got to keep our fingers crossed that we're also in the music on Saturday and can challenge the other guys a bit everywhere between now and the end of the year!"
MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730
10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772
11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168
16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322
18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377
21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747
MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec
5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627
8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774
11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006
17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110
19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142
20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940
21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395