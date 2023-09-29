Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM/10th): On top despite crash

How busy the MotoGP teams were initially with the change from the Buddh International Circuit to the hilly, two-tunnel Motegi track was evident from the practice times. In FP1 in the morning, Jack Miller set his fastest lap in 1:45.902 minutes and took eighth place. In the afternoon, he improved by almost 1.8 seconds, but was only a hair's breadth away from making it into Q2 in tenth place.

"Thriller Miller had wanted to step it up a notch, but slipped off the front wheel and out of the race. "My pace was good and at the end I wanted to throw a few more coals on the fire. I braked harder and later at the end of the two straights, also took a bit more speed into the corner, and that's when it happened, in one of those corners where you have to keep a lot of load on the front wheel throughout the radius," the Australian described.

"But I'm still reasonably happy because at least we just made it into Q2 by a hair's breadth," the youngster noted. "We worked well, the improvements to the bike were immediately noticeable. From the first time out of the pits I had a clear understanding of the handling, with more mechanical grip. It reminded me a bit of the feeling I had at the end of the Misano Monday test."

After his crash, Miller had some time for another run, but the bike with the new carbon chassis was too badly damaged. "I therefore got on the good old bike but felt comfortable as well," he explained further. "It served its purpose well and proved that it can still provide valuable service. Now we've got to keep our fingers crossed that we're also in the music on Saturday and can challenge the other guys a bit everywhere between now and the end of the year!"

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168

16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322

18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377

21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006

17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110

19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142

20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940

21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395