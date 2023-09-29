Stefan Bradl in Motegi: "This is a stopgap solution".

Since the start of the MotoGP four-stroke era in 2002, no big-name team has changed riders until after Friday practice. At LCR-Honda, Alex Rins gave way to Stefan Bradl after Friday.

It was another rushed and haphazard move by Honda when Alex Rins was flown in from Spain to Japan in a hasty action yesterday (Thursday) - only to lose 3.7 seconds to the fastest time in qualifying at the Japanese GP on Friday and realise that the pain in his lower right leg is unbearable.

At least Stefan Bradl is now available as a substitute rider, who finished 15th in India on the LCR Castrol Honda on Sunday and was actually always intended for the two Grand Prix at the Buddh Circuit and the Twin Ring Motegi (8 right turns, 6 left turns, longest straight: 762 metres). But the 33-year-old Honda test rider has now missed a full day of practice with 45 and 60 minutes.

"Of course, I don't have the best prerequisites for this Grand Prix now," Stefan Bradl summed up in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "But I saw coming that this comeback of Rins will turn out like this. I expected him not to give up right after the first practice and throw in the towel. I expected him to try again in the second practice and that's how it turned out."

"Now let's see how the weather develops on Saturday. It should be changeable," Bradl said after looking at the forecasts, which announced a 60 per cent chance of rain. "If the conditions weren't dry, it would be a bit of an advantage for me because then the competitors would also be starting from scratch a bit. Thank God I tested here for a day and a half four weeks ago. That helps a bit, otherwise my last test here would have been a very long time ago."

"It is what it is. I'm just looking at what's possible now. The objectives are modest for now, I want to get the Grand Prix over the line cleanly," the 33-year-old veteran set his sights on. "In the end, we'll see what comes out. It's a stopgap measure now. I hope there will be a clearer directive in time for the next Grand Prix in Indonesia and after. I don't know if Rins will be fit by then."

HRC is experimenting with at least five different chassis variants for the four riders in Japan. "I now have the chassis that Alex Rins rode in Texas, so it's a different one to India and again a different one to Misano. But in the end that is not so relevant because the differences are in a narrow range; there is not a huge difference. In terms of set-up, we will go in a similar direction as we did here in the test."

Bradl has already won the eight-litre GP at Motegi in 2008 at the age of 18, plus he finished fifth here in 2013 as an LCR Honda regular in the MotoGP race - Lorenzo, Márquez, Pedrosa and Bautista. In 2013 he secured eighth on the grid here in the "premier class" and ninth in 2014.

"Motegi is a stop-and-go track, so something like that always suits me a bit because I keep up well in braking," revealed the Moto2 World Champion, who finished fourth in the Moto2 class in Japan in 2011.

MotoGP results qualifying, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Binder, KTM, 1:43.489 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.029 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.295

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.456

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.458

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.573

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.628

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.730

10th Miller, KTM, + 0.772

11th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.828

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.939

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.031

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,085

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.168

16th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.220

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +1.322

18th Nakagami, Honda, +1.439

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +1.742

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.377

21st Rins, Honda, + 3.747

MotoGP results FP1, Motegi (29.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:45.192 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.138 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.318

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.439 sec

5th Mir, Honda, + 0,493

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.555

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.627

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.760

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

11th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.826

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.835

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.841

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.968

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.989

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.006

17th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.037

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, +1.110

19th Nakagami, Honda, +1.142

20th Pirro, Ducati, +1.940

21. Rins, Honda, + 2.395