Motegi Q2: Pole position for Martin - "Bez" crashes
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The big question at the Japanese GP in Motegi was: how far would Marc Márquez get ahead of the top stars from Ducati, Aprilia and KTM after the 1:43.997 min lap from Q1?
Marco Bezzecchi crashed spectacularly in a right-hand corner at high speed right at the start, before he had achieved a time. Apparently the front tyre was not yet up to temperature in Turn 13.
Pramac-Ducati rider Jorge Martin clearly undercut Brad Binder's new all-time record from Friday with 1:43.198 min. Jack Miller (Red Bull-KTM) was 0.589s behind in second after the first run, with Fabio Di Giannantonio third ahead of Marc Márquez, Binder, Pol Espargaró, Zarco, Bagnaia, Raúl Fernández, Viñales, Aleix Espargaró and Bezzecchi (no time).
In the second run Marc Márquez got stuck behind Jorge Martin. Pecco Bagnaia was only in sixth position shortly before the end after a mistake in Turn 11.
Then he moved up to second with 1:43.369 min, losing 0.171 sec to Martin. Marco Bezzecchi shook off the crash and roared to fourth with 1'43.624 min. Brad Binder was only in tenth position - then he secured fifth with 1'43.709 min.
Result MotoGP-Q2 Motegi, 30.9.
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:43.198 min
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.171
3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.353
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.426
5th Binder, KTM, + 0,511
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,610
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,614
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.617
9th Aleix Espargaró, + 0.624
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.653
11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.856
12th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.898
The remaining grid positions
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.132
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.141
15th Mir, Honda, + 0.153
16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.430
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.524
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.629
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.276
20th Bradl, Honda, + 1.454
21. Pirro, Ducati, + 1.710