Motegi Q2: Pole position for Martin - "Bez" crashes

In Qualifying 2, Marco Bezzecchi crashed on the very first lap at high speed. Jorge Martin and Bagnaia then fought it out between them for pole position. 7th Marc Márquez.

The big question at the Japanese GP in Motegi was: how far would Marc Márquez get ahead of the top stars from Ducati, Aprilia and KTM after the 1:43.997 min lap from Q1?

Marco Bezzecchi crashed spectacularly in a right-hand corner at high speed right at the start, before he had achieved a time. Apparently the front tyre was not yet up to temperature in Turn 13.

Pramac-Ducati rider Jorge Martin clearly undercut Brad Binder's new all-time record from Friday with 1:43.198 min. Jack Miller (Red Bull-KTM) was 0.589s behind in second after the first run, with Fabio Di Giannantonio third ahead of Marc Márquez, Binder, Pol Espargaró, Zarco, Bagnaia, Raúl Fernández, Viñales, Aleix Espargaró and Bezzecchi (no time).

In the second run Marc Márquez got stuck behind Jorge Martin. Pecco Bagnaia was only in sixth position shortly before the end after a mistake in Turn 11.

Then he moved up to second with 1:43.369 min, losing 0.171 sec to Martin. Marco Bezzecchi shook off the crash and roared to fourth with 1'43.624 min. Brad Binder was only in tenth position - then he secured fifth with 1'43.709 min.

Result MotoGP-Q2 Motegi, 30.9.

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:43.198 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.171

3rd Miller, KTM, + 0.353

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.426

5th Binder, KTM, + 0,511

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,610

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,614

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.617

9th Aleix Espargaró, + 0.624

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.653

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.856

12th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.898

The remaining grid positions

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.132

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.141

15th Mir, Honda, + 0.153

16th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.430

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.524

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.629

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.276

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1.454

21. Pirro, Ducati, + 1.710