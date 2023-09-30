Motegi: Sprint win for Martin ahead of Binder and Bagnaia

The top two in the world championship standings were also on the first two grid positions in Motegi, but in reverse order: Jorge Martin had already prevailed over world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia in qualifying. In the 12-lap sprint, the Pramac star followed up with a start-finish victory. Because Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder got between the Ducati duo, the lead of third-placed Bagnaia shrank to eight points.

Stefan Bradl, who had only taken over the LCR Honda from Alex Rins on Saturday morning and had thus entered the Japanese GP at short notice, started from 20th on the grid and also crossed the finish line in 20th place.

This is how the sprint went:

Start: Martin takes the lead from pole, followed by Miller and Binder, both Red Bull KTMs passing Bagnaia. 5th Marc Márquez, 6th Bezzecchi.



1st lap: Binder loses no time and passes his team mate for 2nd place. Bradl in 21st place at the end of the field.



2nd lap: Martin leads by 0.3 ahead of Binder; Miller and Bagnaia can't quite keep up. Especially the Ducati factory rider has to watch out for Marc Márquez.



3rd lap: Di Giannantonio, who dropped from P7 to P9 in the first two laps, already gets a "track limits warning".



4th lap: Martin still leads by 0.3 sec ahead of Binder. Behind him there is a gap of one second to Miller, who in turn has a 0.3 sec advantage over Bagnaia. Márquez is another 0.7 sec behind in fifth.



Lap 5: Martin extends his lead at the top by another two tenths. Bezzecchi (7th) is closing in on Zarco's rear wheel after struggling on the opening laps.



Lap 6: Martin, Binder, Miller, Bagnaia, Márquez, Zarco, Bezzecchi, Aleix Espargaró, Di Giannantonio and Viñales make up the top-10 at the halfway point. Quartararo, only P17, is one of many riders with a "track limits warning".



Lap 7: Bezzecchi passes Zarco for 6th place and Cal Crutchlow gets a long-lap penalty for multiple track limit violations.



Lap 8: Bezzecchi shows up next to Marc Márquez, but can't get past right away. On the second attempt the World Championship third goes wide - Zarco is past both, "Bez" also drops behind Aleix Espargaró.



9th lap: Bezzecchi wins the position against Aleix Espargaró right back, for the Aprilia factory rider it goes far to the back - and he puts his RS-GP down in the pits early again at the end of the lap! Miller, meanwhile, has to defend himself against Bagnaia's attacks.



Lap 10: Martin leads by 1.4 seconds ahead of Binder. Three seconds behind, the fight for 3rd place continues - with the better end for Bagnaia.



Lap 11: Bezzecchi snatches 6th place from Márquez.



Last lap: Martin wins ahead of Binder and Bagnaia. Zarco gets even closer, but Miller brings 4th place to the finish.

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 20:32.038 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.410 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.228

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

Out: Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 10. Repsol Honda 64.