Francesco Guidotti (KTM): "A strong weekend".

Both riders finally made it straight into Qualifying 2 once again, then great grid positions 3 and 5 by Jack Miller and Brad Binder, followed by 2nd and 4th places by Binder and Jack Miller - the Red Bull-KTM team's Saturday haul in Japan was something to behold. The rapid development of the new carbon chassis, with which Dani Pedrosa achieved two fourth places in Misano, has paid off. As a reminder: all other manufacturers use aluminium chassis. And KTM has been the only factory team to use the tubular steel frame since 2017.

"It's been a very strong weekend so far," team manager Francesco Guidotti summed up. "Yesterday both guys qualified directly for Q2. That was an excellent starting position. Early on today Jack set a first class time in Q2 and secured a place on the front row of the grid. Brad didn't push as hard in Q2 as he did on Friday with his best time. But in the sprint race he showed us again how good he is. Jack also put in a first-class performance; he's back in the top group."

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (Sept 30):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 20:32.038 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.410 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.228

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.