Stefan Bradl (Honda/20th): "That was to be expected".

Stefan Bradl stepped in for the ailing Alex Rins after Friday's practice at the Japanese GP and had only 30 minutes in Saturday's second free practice to get used to the LCR Honda, which this time, in contrast to the Indian GP, was equipped with the same old Honda chassis that Alex Rins steered to victory in Texas in April.

"It's strange when you have to move into Q1 after only 30 minutes of practice and then you're right at the start of the sprint race," wondered the 33-year-old Bavarian. "Luckily I was able to test here for one and a half days four weeks ago. Otherwise my task would have been even more difficult."

"I do everything that is asked of me. I jump on the bike at short notice, complete the sprint race, I then stand in front of the journalists a little later at the media debrief... Well, tomorrow it continues like this."

"Luckily I have experience. I was already kind of expecting a situation like this on Wednesday when Lucio Cecchinello called me and informed me that Alex Rins was coming to Motegi. I guessed that Alex would ride FP1 and P1 on Friday and then hand me the bike for Saturday. It was understandable that he wanted to get back on the MotoGP bike after such a long time."

"About today's sprint, I can say that it was one of the most frustrating races I have done so far," sighed the Honda test rider. "Because I have ridden at least three different chassis and many very different configurations on the bike in the last four weeks. It was difficult to adapt to this bike here especially because of the short time. That was to be expected, but at least we learned a few things for Sunday. I was in danger of crashing several times today in the morning and in the race. That's why at a certain point I said it's not worth taking an unnecessary risk for 20th place under these conditions. Because it looks like Honda is back in the usual problematic situation. I had the feeling I couldn't achieve anything today. Hopefully we have some better ideas for Sunday now. In fact, I already know that we will change the chassis again. I asked for that. We will see what we can do with it."