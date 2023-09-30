Raúl Fernández (Aprilia/10th): No grip in the sprint

The 23-year-old Spaniard Raúl Fernández is currently doing everything he can to consistently establish himself further up the field in his second year in MotoGP. In the sprint race, the rear tyre slowed him down.

After a mixed practice (17th), Raúl Fernández made a huge improvement in Qualifying 1 and achieved the second fastest time behind Marc Márquez, advancing to Qualifying 2 for grid positions 1 to 12.

Against the really fast guys, the RNF-Aprilia rider then took 11th on the grid with a time of 1'44.054 min. Pole setter Jorge Martin went almost a second faster, just over two tenths off Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales, who took 8th on the grid. "I was able to do three or four laps with a time of 1:44:0, I feel very consistent and very fast," Fernández was confident ahead of the sprint race.

In the sprint, a setback came with 10th place. "In qualifying 2 I was faster with used tyres than in the sprint with new tyres," Fernández wondered. The two riders who qualify for Q2 in Q1 get an extra rear tyre. Fernández saved this tyre for the sprint race, which turned out to be a wrong decision: "The sprint race was extreme, I didn't feel the grip during the whole race."

"We have to find the reason why I had so little grip in the sprint. If we can get everything together we can show a good main race because my speed is pretty good and I want to fight with the Aprilia factory riders," said Fernández.

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.