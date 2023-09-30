Brad Binder (KTM/2nd): "Still have to improve".

Best time on Friday, fifth on the grid after Q2 and then second place in the sprint at Motegi - Brad Binder's record at the Japanese GP so far is impressive. He has already won two sprints this year and finished second three times. In the riders' championship, Johann Zarco has now moved up to fifth place behind him instead of Aleix Espargaró, but the Frenchman is 39 points behind.

"It was a good day today, we did a solid twelve laps," summed up the Red Bull KTM factory rider. "The pace was super high, I didn't expect it to be that high. I was able to go very fast in the first four laps, but when the first 'drop' came on the tyres I struggled a bit. But later I was able to attack again. It was obvious that Jorge Martin had a little extra speed over me today. Nevertheless, I tried everything to get close to him. The new chassis has definitely proved its worth. And I now know exactly what we have to work on for Sunday's 24-lap race. We still have to get that little bit extra out of the bike for tomorrow - for every single lap."

While Binder and Miller were still comparing the proven steel chassis with the new carbon KTM on Friday. Said Brad Binder today: "I now have two bikes with the new chassis in the pits."

"When the tyres went down today, I lost more time in the turning than before," described the South African. "But we have really made progress with the rear traction with the new frame. Now it's still a matter of fine tuning."

Does Binder now have a bike with which he can fight for the world championship? "It's a small step in the direction we asked for," he replied. "There is not a very massive difference from before, but there is a small improvement noticeable. But today in MotoGP, even a tenth or two makes a significant difference. We have to pay attention to all the details and then tune everything optimally. We have found a good combination and optimised quite a few little things."

Where does Jorge Martin, who has now won three sprints in a row (after Misano and Buddh Circuit), get his advantage? Binder: "He is very good when it comes to turning in quickly with the bike and then straightening up again quickly. Those are points where we have to get better."

