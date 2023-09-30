Jorge Martin (1st): "Could not have started".

After his commanding start-to-finish victory in the Motegi sprint, Jorge Martin explained why a sensor on his Prima Pramac Ducati had the team in a tizzy just before the start.

Jorge Martin continued his impressive winning streak at Motegi on Saturday as he took his third consecutive sprint win, 1.390sec ahead of Brad Binder (KTM). "I was confident that I could ride a good pace, however I didn't expect to be so fast," admitted the pole-setter, who set the fastest race lap of 1'44.033. As an explanation for his surprise he said: "In the free practice in the morning I had some problems on used tyres."

In the first half of the race, the 25-year-old Madrilenian still had to defend himself against KTM ace Binder, which is why he stated afterwards: "The race was very exhausting because Brad was constantly pushing. But looking ahead to Sunday, it was interesting for me to see that when I slowed down, Brad's pace got worse."

The Prima-Pramac Ducati rider almost didn't take part in the race. That's because shortly before the start, his crew chief Daniele Romagnoli as well as Ducati race director Gigi Dall'Igna and MotoGP technical director Danny Aldridge gathered around the Spaniard's Desmosedici GP23 and gestured towards the rear. Martin clarified the situation afterwards: "A sensor had brought error messages, but luckily it wasn't broken. I was really lucky because without that sensor I almost couldn't have started. It was a nervous situation, but we solved it."

With his fourth sprint win of the season, the 13-time GP winner cut his gap to championship leader Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) to just eight points. Martin's statistics in the second half of the season are particularly impressive. In addition to the three sprint wins, he has always been on the podium on Sunday at the last three GP weekends and took his second Sunday win of the season at Misano.

"I think the key at the moment is that the bike works straight away, no matter what track we come to. We just need to change little things. I also adapt quickly to the tracks and I think that's the key. I know my bike very well and know where the limit is," Martin revealed his secret to success.

Despite the success and the pressure of the championship, Martin remains calm because he knows: "I don't have the responsibility to win the championship at the moment. That is Pecco's responsibility because he is the factory driver. Three months ago, I would not have expected to be in this situation. But I have changed my approach. I want to enjoy the moment."

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (Sept 30):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.