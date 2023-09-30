Pecco Bagnaia (3rd): "Jorge Martin stronger at the moment".

Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) is only eight points ahead of his Pramac brand mate Jorge Martin in the MotoGP World Championship after the Motegi sprint. But he is calm and hopes for a different scenario in the GP race.

From 2nd on the grid, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia didn't get the best start in the sprint, in the first two corners the two Red Bull KTM factory riders Jack Miller and Brad Binder got in front of him. In the end, the World Championship leader at least decided the battle for 3rd place against his former teammate Miller in his favour. Jorge Martin, however, with his third sprint victory in a row, continued to nibble away at the Ducati factory rider's lead, who now has a credit balance of only eight points.

For Bagnaia, is the joy of the top-3 result outweighing the thought of his title rival Martin's next start-to-finish victory? "No, I'm thinking more about myself and I'm happy with the podium," Pecco assured. "After the crash in India, it was important to be in front. I am disappointed because I would have expected better grip. In the morning I was competitive in FP2 with older tyres, so that was quite strange."

"In the first two or three laps I struggled and then it cost me a lot of time to overtake Jack. He was braking so hard, it was very difficult to try and manoeuvre. When I saw that he was starting to have a bit of trouble with the grip on the rear wheel - like me - I just tried to get close in the braking phase and force him into a mistake. I then used that to overtake him. To get completely in front of him was impossible because he was braking very, very hard. I braked metres later compared to my normal laps, he did a really good job," the 26-year-old Italian praised his good mate Jack Miller.

On Friday, Bagnaia breathed a sigh of relief after making significant progress on the brakes, but he was not fully satisfied with his performance on Saturday either. "We still have work to do. I have already looked at the data from the race and compared to Martin I had much more spinning on the rear wheel - also on the straights. That's not normal, so we need to understand that and improve. I'm pretty sure it will be different tomorrow, but Jorge is riding so well at the moment. He is very smooth and works well with his team - maybe better than us."

"We were a bit lost in India and Misano in terms of braking. Now we have improved in that aspect, we are more competitive." However, he said the final step was still needed to regain the same feeling that won Bagnaia five of the first ten GP races.

Knowing and understanding the difficulties in the recent GP weekends helps the defending champion to stay calm despite the dwindling advantage. "Yes, very much," he stressed. "I was second in the sprint in India, but my worries were bigger because my feeling was not good. I didn't get any support from the rear wheel at all, here in Motegi it helps me more. So I can be more relaxed for the upcoming races. We just have to stay relaxed and wait and see because there are still 13 races to go. That's a lot, we have to be very patient."

Is the Ducati factory rider still using the new clutch or did he go back to the older version to solve his rear wheel problems? "We decided to use a mixture. Because the whole new system was not so good for my riding style. Now I feel we found a better compromise for me," Pecco revealed.

Asked if Bagnaia would have to change his strategy in the races to find a remedy against Jorge Martin, the Rossi pupil replied after pondering for a moment: "When Jorge starts at the front and already leads in the first corner, he is for sure very strong in the sprint when it comes to pushing at the limit. He is very competitive there. But I don't think I have to change my strategy. I want to continue like this, our strategy has brought us 20 podiums in 27 races. We have to focus on being further ahead. Today, for example, I lost two positions at the start. We need to improve that, then we'll see what happens tomorrow."

Looking ahead to Sunday's full 24-lap GP race, however, the World Championship leader also underlined, "I'm not mainly concerned with the World Championship or thinking about the gap getting smaller. But it's true, at the moment Jorge is stronger. So we have to work, we have to stay calm. It will be important to try something in the warm-up on Sunday morning and then push in the race to slow him down a bit. I'm pretty sure that if we can block him a bit in the first two or three laps, we'll have a better chance of a fight. But Brad is also very competitive - tomorrow will be different," Pecco affirmed.

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.