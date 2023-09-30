Johann Zarco (Ducati): "That's how you destroy everyone else".

After a botched qualifying session, Johann Zarco worked his way through the MotoGP field remarkably in the Motegi sprint. He then explained the reasons for the winning streak of his Pramac Ducati colleague Jorge Martin.

Although he had set his sights on pole position on Friday, Johann Zarco ended up a disappointing tenth on the grid in Saturday morning's Japan GP qualifying session. "After qualifying I was very upset because I gave my best. So tenth place was hard to take," admitted the 33-year-old Frenchman, while noting, "Everyone was very close in terms of times."

The Prima Pramac Ducati Team rider got off to a good start in the 12-lap sprint and roared to seventh within the first lap. "I had a great start and gained a lot of positions in the first corner. With that I had erased my bad starting position." The two-time Moto2 World Champion then battled Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) for 6th place before they ran into Honda star Marc Márquez in the final third of the race.

"I couldn't keep up with the pace of the leaders at the start of the race, but from the middle of the race I had a decent pace," recorded Zarco, who opened up a lead over his rivals before the final lap and was still chasing fourth-placed Jack Miller (KTM). He eventually crossed the finish line 1.5 tenths of a second behind Miller in fifth. "After starting 10th, I didn't expect to finish fifth," the Ducati rider breathed a sigh of relief.

Commenting on the outstanding performance of his team-mate and sprint winner Jorge Martin, the World Championship fifth-placed rider noted, "Jorge is in a bubble at the moment. Everything he does works well. When a rider reaches this state, you can't explain exactly what he is doing better, because it happens by itself. He does what he loves and it works."

At the same time, Zarco cited the Ducati's strengths as a guarantee of success, "If you feel comfortable on the brakes with the Ducati, you can destroy everyone else. That's how Pecco did it and that's how Bezzecchi and Martin do it."

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (Sept 30):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.