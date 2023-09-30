Marc Márquez (7th): "Honda doesn't have much time".

At HRC, the Japanese Shinichi Kokubu was sacked and the previously unknown Shin Sato was appointed as the new Technical Director for MotoGP. Marc Márquez is now unconcerned about all this.

Marc Márquez was seventh in the 12-lap sprint race at Mobility Resort Motegi today, 9.298 seconds behind winner Jorge Martin, and of course he couldn't pull off the miracle that Honda's top managers had envisioned against the superiority of Honda and Ducati. Joan Mir could not go beyond 13th place, Nakagami and Bradl finished 17th and 20th. Incredibly, Repsol-Honda continues to lie far behind in eleventh and last place in the Team World Championship!

"I was super competitive in the first four laps today," Marc described. "But then I felt a 'drop' on the rear tyre and then the rear wheel spun again as hard as it had all weekend before. Then we lost traction and it would have been too risky if I had tried to keep up with the top riders. I really wanted to finish the sprint race. I had to take massive risks anyway. At the beginning I drove like in a qualifying practice. You can do that for four laps, but you can't keep that up for twelve laps."

Marc Márquez is not now imagining he can do better in the 24-lap competition tomorrow. "If you look at the tendency of the sprint, I started strong but at the end I slowed down and slowed down. That tendency will not change tomorrow."

Marc Márquez has now finally overtaken fellow Honda rider Alex Rins in the World Championship, he is now World Championship fifteenth. He has lost an incredible 251 points to the not exactly flawless world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia.

The whole MotoGP field chose the hard front tyre and the soft rear tyre in the sprint at Michelin.

"Whether we change the tyre choice for Sunday is still unclear," noted the Honda factory rider. "I will try the medium rear in the warm-up tomorrow, because I want to know if it also degrades as much as the soft compound in the sprint after four laps."

Incidentally, the name of HRC's new development chief, who will replace the sacked Shinichi Kokubu as Technical Director from 1 October, was also leaked today. It is Shin Sato, who was previously involved in the RC213V project.

What did Marc Márquez say about this appointment? "In a big company like Honda or HRC or any other brand, if the results don't come, you have to change something. Either you have to change the riders, the technicians or the bike. yes, it looks like they are changing big names within this project. They have chosen another person now. Yes, but that is not my responsibility. That is Honda's business. But you have to remember: when people are changed, the new technicians have to get used to their job first, that takes time. We need new ideas. With Honda, now the bike has to be made competitive in the shortest possible time."

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.