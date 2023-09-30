Di Giannantonio (Ducati/8th): The slowest bike

With the sixth time, Fabio di Giannantonio qualified directly for the second qualifying session, where he again finished in sixth place. Strikingly, the second fastest top speed was recorded for Di Giannantonio in the second free practice. In Qualifying 2, the slowest top speed was recorded for Di Giannantonio at 306.8 km/h, while pole-setter Jorge Martin was also the fastest over the finishing straight at 316.7 km/h.

The 25-year-old Italian was satisfied with his eighth place in the sprint race: "The start was good and towards the end of the race I was within sight of the group of three with Zarco, Bezzecchi and Marc Márquez, who were fighting for fifth place. In general, I see that we are getting better. Now we have to work on the aerodynamics, on my position on the bike and maybe we have to put aerodynamic aids on the leather suit."

The Gresini team's technical crew will certainly also be challenged, because at 175 cm and 68 kg Di Giannantonio is no giant unsuited for motorbike racing. However, last year's Ducati GP22s are used at Gresini, and if you look at the top speeds measured last year on the Montegi Circiut, Jorge Martin on the Pramac Ducati GP22 was exactly as fast in the second qualifying session then as Di Giannantonio is this year, with 306.8 km/h. It's just that Martin led the field in 2022. Only Martin was still leading the top speed rankings with that figure in 2022.

"Top speed on the straights is the missing ingredient," Di Giannantonio comments. "If we can improve in this area, we will make a decisive step forward and be able to keep up with the fastest riders."

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.