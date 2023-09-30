Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha/15th): Total frustration

For Yamaha's figurehead Fabio Quartararo, the Yamaha factory team's performance in Motegi was an absolute debacle. "The situation is hopeless," the Frenchman commented after the sprint.

Anyone who had hoped for an upward trend at Yamaha after Fabio Quartararo's (24) third place at the race in India was ruthlessly brought back down to earth at the home race in Japan. The 2021 MotoGP World Champion sees the M1 as having reached the end of the line. "The situation is absolutely hopeless. We have no speed, no downforce, no turn-in behaviour - absolutely nothing."

The now completely disillusioned eleven-time MotoGP winner in his frustration: "Conceptually, the bike is three years old. We have exhausted everything. That is our potential. I don't have a plan on how we could get better."

In the reality of the Motegi sprint, the debacle was that "El Diablo" started well, but then missed a line on the first lap and dropped way back. "That's the problem then. In order to be even reasonably fast, we have to go way over the limit when braking and then mistakes happen."

"We were super slow. The tyre handling is not right either. If we want to drive a time attack in practice, the tyre already degrades after the first lap, if we are lucky after the second. You can't develop and build up anything like that. And if we follow a fast rider in practice, as I tried to do with Marc Márquez, then the whole system breaks down even more in the slipstream," said the southern Frenchman, visibly in a pitiful state.

Things were no different for his teammate Franky Morbidelli, redeemed from such woes as a Ducati rider in 2024. "The performance was an embarrassing disgrace. As we all know, hope dies last. But I don't even believe in that anymore."

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.