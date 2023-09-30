Marco Bezzecchi (6th): Q2 crash and trouble with devices

A turbulent Saturday lies behind Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati): Fortunately, the third in the MotoGP standings was not injured in a fast qualifying crash. He then made too many mistakes in the sprint at Motegi.

Marco Bezzecchi suffered a heavy crash right at the start of Q2 at Mobility Resort Motegi on Saturday. He flew off in the fast turn 13 and rolled over several times in the gravel. However, the after-effects did not affect his performance, he assured: "I feel okay. I have a little pain in my left ankle and my right knee. It's nothing to worry about though, thankfully."

"Bez" also watched his spectacular fall on the TV pictures. It was not scary, however, he said. "No, because it was more scary to experience the fall, so to watch it afterwards," the Rossi protégé was already in a joking mood again.

The 24-year-old Italian explained the reason for the crash as follows: "I made a mistake because I came into the corner a bit too fast on the out-lap when the tyre was not ready. Basically the tyre was ready, but the two previous corners I took a bit slower because I wanted to leave more space to Di Giannantonio in front of me. I was too close, so I let him get away a bit, but then unfortunately I turned in too fast and crashed."

Bez then rushed back to the Mooney VR46 pit to chase times on his second GP22. "The second bike had the medium tyre fitted at the front, which is not the best option for this track, but I managed fourth on the grid. So that was good."

The World Championship bronze medallist was less happy with his sixth place in the sprint race: "In the sprint my start was good, but I made a few small mistakes that slowed me down a bit. That was a shame, but I will try to do better on Sunday."

"First of all, I couldn't deactivate the front device at the start, which is why I was very slow in the first two corners because it was impossible to turn in the bike," Bezzecchi went into more detail. "I lost a position to Márquez because of that - and it's always difficult to overtake Marc because he's strong on the brakes."

"But I also made a mistake with the rear ride height device and used it in a place where I shouldn't have," the VR46 youngster fretted. "If I don't activate the device where I did it today, I can improve for sure. Then Zarco wouldn't have passed me either and I could have caught Márquez straight away. But I was not concentrated for a short moment, activated the device and lost time. Because if there is no hard braking point after that, the rear doesn't go up. If you look at where Zarco overtook me, I rode turn 6 as if I was in Moto2... The other mistakes were then a consequence of the mistake because I wanted to catch up as quickly as possible."

With a lower margin of error, this season's three-time GP winner would have been confident of at least keeping pace with Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller in the battle for the final podium spot. "Yes, I think so. Whether I could have done better, I don't know."

In any case, Bez is looking forward to Sunday's 24-lap race with confidence: "I feel comfortable with the bike - and I'm always confident," he grinned when asked about it.

By the way, Bezzecchi contested the sprint on Saturday afternoon with his second bike. "But the other one would also have been ready. My mechanics don't sleep," the Ducati rider from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team noted.

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.