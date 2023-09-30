Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia): "It was all for nothing".

For Aprilia, the Motegi sprint was disappointing. While Maverick Viñales struggled with rear vibrations, Aleix Espargaró had to retire early from the race due to a technical problem.

After a promisingFriday at the 4.8km Mobility Resort Motegi for the Aprilia factory team, Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales were brought back down to earth on Saturday. In qualifying, the RS-GP riders only lined up 8th (Viñales) and 9th (Espargaró) and the MotoGP sprint was no better for the two Spaniards.

Espargaró battled Marc Márquez (Honda), Johann Zarco (Ducati) and Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) for 5th place, but had to pit on lap 8 due to an engine problem. The 34-year-old thus lost 5th place in the standings to Zarco and is currently 19 points ahead of Viñales (7th).

Afterwards, the two-time season winner gave vent to his frustration: "My pace was not bad, which is why a good result would have been possible. Unfortunately, it was all for nothing, as I suffered a technical defect."

Espargaró also sees his early exit as a disadvantage for Sunday's Japanese GP: "I am disappointed because the sprint race is an important basis for Sunday's Grand Prix. Because on Saturdays we usually collect data that helps us to better understand the bike and tyre performance in view of Sunday."

Viñales took the chequered flag in ninth place, but the result was far from what the ambitious Spaniard had hoped for. The 28-year-old complained afterwards: "Of course I am not satisfied. As in the last sprint races, I had to fight with vibrations and movements at the rear wheel. These prevented me from going to the front. We really need to understand the cause of this problem as it is massively limiting us."

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (Sept 30):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.