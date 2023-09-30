Miller (4th) braked as late as physically possible

Jack Miller pulled out all the stops for nine thrilling laps of the sprint race in Japan, keeping Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia at bay with daring late braking manoeuvres. On the third-last lap, his resistance faded: Bagnaia drew level with Miller on the braking on the downhill back straight and then tricked the Australian as he passed through the second tunnel, although he was on the less favourable line there. The World Champion thus captured a medal, Miller had to settle for fourth place.

Nevertheless, "Thriller Miller" did not lose his proverbial good mood, because all in all his day's results were quite respectable: 3rd place in qualifying, a lightning start in the race and a show worth seeing from the first to the last lap. "The bike worked well, but I had my first moments with the front wheel early in the race," he confessed, "I think I need to rethink my riding style and my line choice, because I lost time coming out of the fifth corner and then had to push even harder in the upper part of the track. This upper part of the track was also the area where I experienced the first front wheel slides," Miller explained.

Of course, he knew that Bagnaia was lurking on his rear wheel at every stage of the race. "That's why I braked everywhere as late as physically possible without going far," he described. "I almost managed to successfully block him for the entire race distance. But then he caught me after all. It was an overtaking manoeuvre that was already announced when I turned in at the end of the back straight, because my bike started to jump there."

Nevertheless, it was nice to be able to fight at the front again, the Australian summed up. "Normally the performance drop of the tyres comes a bit earlier with KTM than with Ducati, but then remains stable and easy to control. In the sprint race today, this drop hasn't happened yet with my opponents, but it was imminent. I'm curious to see how it will affect the long distance in the main race."

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30/9):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.