Pol Espargaró (11th): Hot tyre, lost duel

Pol Espargaró steered his RC16 to eleventh place in the sprint race at Motegi with an overheated front tyre and was disappointed that young Raúl Fernández got away from him.

It was a duel of young against old - and when 32-year-old Pol Espargaró tried in vain over the twelve laps of the sprint race to pin down Raúl Fernández, ten years his junior, on his Aprilia, the frustration was clear to see.

"I expected a bit more," Espargaró admitted. "The race was very fast and I didn't feel really comfortable on the bike. I had lots of problems turning in. Honestly, there was no phase of cornering where I felt really strong," he sighed.

Initially in 13th place, he did find a gap after four laps and scurried past Joan Mir, but the veteran rider from the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team cut his teeth on Fernández for the rest of the sprint. "With Raúl right in front of me, the front tyre got too hot and the air pressure increased too much. I had no chance to overtake," regretted Espargaró.

For the main race on Sunday he will come up with some improvements, Pol announced. "I need to get faster, I am looking for 3 to 4 tenths of a second per lap. At the moment we are just too far away!"

His GASGAS teammate Augusto Fernández finished just behind Espargaró in twelfth, but was as pleased with his result as he was with Saturday at Motegi overall. "On Friday afternoon we got lost with the set-up, but today I found the good feeling from Friday morning again, with a base set-up that we also used in the last races. My qualifying was good with 13th place, I missed Q2 by just a blink of an eye. The sprint race also went well for me," beamed the Spaniard.

"My start was good, only I didn't make a good decision when choosing the line for the first corner," the rookie described. "I got into a tangle with Franco Morbidelli, he eventually managed to overtake me and I lost a lot of time before catching him again. But when I had a free run, in the last four or five laps, I was able to push properly and set decent lap times, around 1'45.2 min. That gives me hope for the main race on Sunday - my goal is to get into the top-10!"

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30 Sep):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 27 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 299 points. 2nd Martin 291. 3rd Bezzecchi 252. 4th Binder 201. 5th Zarco 162. 6th Aleix Espargaró 160. 7th Viñales 139. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 115. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Marc Márquez 48. 16. Rins 47. 17. Di Giannantonio 45. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 465 points. 2nd KTM 262. 3rd Aprilia 229. 4th Honda 126. 5th Yamaha 125.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 453 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 387. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 334. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 316. 5. Aprilia Racing 299. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 153. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 64.