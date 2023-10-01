Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder was only tenth in the rain when he slipped under braking in Turn 3. "Overall, Japan was still a positive weekend," he says.

After his strong second place in Saturday's sprint, in which he lost only 1.3 sec to winner Jorge Martin in twelve laps, Brad Binder and the. Red Bull KTM on Sunday at the Japanese GP at the Twin Ring Motegi, Brad Binder wanted to do everything he could to make life even more difficult for Jorge Martin and the rest of the Ducati pack. But the South African crashed in the rain on the sixth lap when he was in 10th place.

Binder was forced to accept another zero and lost part of his points lead in fourth place in the World Championship, having already looked at 39 points credit to World Championship fifth-placed Johann Zarco on Saturday. "Overall we had a very positive weekend here in Japan," "Brad Attack" kept his head up. "I was fast and competitive in almost all the sessions. Yesterday second place in the sprint was a fantastic result." And on Friday he had even set the fastest time of the day!

"But unfortunately tricky weather conditions hit us today. It started raining harder on the first lap, so nearly 15 riders came into the pits for the 'bike swop' after the first lap. I then set a good pace with the rain tyres and started to feel quite comfortable on the wet track. But unfortunately, when braking into Turn 3, the front wheel locked slightly and I crashed. That was the end of the race... My thanks go to the team, they did a great job. We'll be looking to make up for this in the coming Grand Prix."

Binder defends himself against claims that he is an exceptionally good rain rider, after all he won in Spielberg in 2021 on slicks despite the heavy rain. "No, I'm still not a rain specialist. I've only really been in front once on a wet track, that was in Austria in 2021."

And at that time Binder was the only one of the 6-man leading group who was brave and clever enough not to go to the pits for a bike change shortly before the end. So he performed an admirable egg dance with slicks - and stormed from 6th place to 1st in no time at all, while his opponents lost kiostbaree ziet in the pit lane.