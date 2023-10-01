Marc Márquez: "Front men had a lot to lose".

Marc Márquez is known for his ability to ride fast in all conditions and skilfully exploit any chance of a podium finish, even if his bike is not actually competitive. That's why the Repsol Honda star didn't hang his head on Friday after 14th place at the Japan GP. He roared into Q2 on Saturday and at least secured seventh place in the sprint.

The rain on Sunday came in handy for the six-time MotoGP World Champion. And since it was not possible to continue after the restart, the Spaniard was classified third after twelve laps of the first race. It was the first podium finish in almost a year at the 2022 Australian GP for the 30-year-old veteran.

"Yes, I am really happy. This first podium of the season comes very late, but it comes at Honda's own circuit in Motegi," Marc concluded. "There are a lot of Honda people here and it's important that we succeed here. When I saw some raindrops on the fairing window before the start today, I thought, 'Okay, I'll give it a try'. I already tried it in India because it was possible there too, but I made a mistake and still finished ninth after the crash. I didn't care about the comments and resolved to try again here in Japan. After all, rain was always forecast for Saturday and Sunday..."

"I was very calm at the beginning. Because I knew that if it was half wet, you would destroy the rain tyres in a flash. That's why I was careful beforehand, and only when it was completely wet did I start to attack. I got faster and faster. In the last laps before the stop, I was the fastest rider on the track. I don't know if I was the only one, but I then put my hand up because there was a lot of aquaplaning; it was pouring harder and harder. The situation was dangerous. The Race Direction made the correct decision by stopping the race," Marc stated.

Marc Márquez has been involved in many flag-to-flag races. Did he initially consider whether he should continue when about 15 colleagues stormed up to the Bix after the first lap?

Márquez: "No, no, no. Because already, when we arrived on the back straight, I saw that the slick tyres of the guys in front were a bit wet. If that's the case, it's time to pit and get rain tyres. And when you are in the front group, you have to pit when the others do. That's exactly what I did. Afterwards, I held back very well with the rain tyres in the first laps. Only at the end did I push more; I was faster than Pecco and Martin. But I had an advantage: because they are racing for the World Championship and had a lot to lose."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.