Pecco Bagnaia (2.): "Normal no magician in the wet".

"I'm really happy, more than after other second places," Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia underlined on Sunday at Mobility Resort Motegi, although his Pramac brand mate and title rival Jorge Martin fixed another victory. "I know very well how difficult it is to fight for the top positions in the wet. And normally I'm not a magician in the wet," the MotoGP World Champion admitted with a smile.

"We were fighting with Jorge and improving the pace. I made up time, but then I made a mistake two or three laps before the stop, which is why my gap grew again to 1.6 sec. But I caught up again afterwards, my feeling was very good. But the red flags still came at the right moment because it started to get a bit too risky with the aquaplaning and the spray," Bagnaia reported. "I'm happy, we're only three points ahead now, but I think it will be interesting to fight him for the rest of the season," he said in Martin's direction.

Commenting on the stressful situation with the start on slick tyres, the rain getting heavier and his loss of time in the "bike swap", the 26-year-old Italian said, "It's absolutely stressful, but I like the flag-to-flag situations when it works well then. My bike swap also worked well, only I got stuck in the pit limiter afterwards, which is why I lost three or four positions. Nevertheless, I really enjoyed it today. It wasn't easy because the rear wheel kept slipping or the front wheel locked up when you pushed a bit too hard. But my feeling was so good. I'm happy that we found something in the wet as well," added the Ducati-Lenovo factory rider.

Looking at the World Championship situation, the defending champion knows: "Jorge has his momentum, but I have to say that this weekend we improved our situation. In the morning warm-up my feeling was better, although the conditions were difficult with the wet patches on the track. It makes me happy to have a good feeling on my bike again. The rest of the season will be interesting," Pecco announced.

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (1.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.