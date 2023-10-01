Stefan Bradl (14th) "It was entertaining from A to Z".

Stefan Bradl had to watch Alex Rins struggle on the LCR Castrol Honda at the Japanese GP on Friday despite the pain, losing 3.7 seconds and then leaving the bike to him for the next two days. The Bavarian already knew on Friday afternoon in Motegi that due to the missing training day (1x 60 and once 45 minutes) he could only get to the front in wet or semi-wet conditions at the most. He therefore exercised some restraint in the sprint, in which only the top nine riders receive points anyway, and resolved to put this knowledge into practice on Sunday.

But then it drizzled right on time for the first MotoGP start. Stefan kept the RC213V Honda on two wheels in precarious conditions, losing only 2.5 seconds to regular rider Joan Mir - and ended up 14th in the Japan GP because after the abort, the re-start was cancelled due to even deeper puddles and the first race was scored with full points.

"I had nothing to lose, so after the first start I continued like Pirro, Fabio, Morbidelli and Cal when everyone else turned into the pits for a 'bike change' after the first lap," Stefan described. "Fabio made the right decision further ahead when he pitted... But looking back, you have to say my race or my result didn't change much because of the delayed pit stop. But it was kind of entertaining when so many people in front were racing to the pits straight away."

"It was quite an exciting race," summed up the 33-year-old Bavarian. "It was certainly exciting to watch for the spectators as well. But it was also fun and exciting for us because it wasn't a normal race where you just reel off your laps. Today it was exciting and entertaining from start to finish. I am happy that I collected two points. It could have been even more... I soon found a good pace with the rain tyres. When the rain got heavier, I had a nice battle with Cal. I was able to find his strong points, but I also had some. But in the end I kept some distance, because the heavy spray made it worse and worse. Afterwards I would like to say: The Race Direction stopped at exactly the right time. Because the situation became really critical, there were a lot of deep puddles."