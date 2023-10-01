Jorge Martin (Ducati/1st): "We want to keep dreaming".

Pramac-Ducati star Jorge Martin continued his run of success on Sunday in Motegi and is already almost on a par with Pecco Bagnaia in the World Championship standings. The Spaniard also revealed his secret in turn 10 afterwards.

Jorge Martin is moving closer to Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia in the World Championship standings after his perfect weekend in Motegi. Before the Indonesian GP, the World Champion from the Ducati factory team is only three points ahead of the 25-year-old Madrilenian.

The"Martinator" dominated this time also in changing conditions in Motegi. "For sure we are getting closer in the World Championship" Martin confirmed. "But we got into this position thanks to our mentality. We put pressure on Pecco and try to win races." Then he added: "We are also enjoying the moment. Winning races in MotoGP is like a dream! We want to keep dreaming until the end."

Commenting on the moments leading up to the first start on slick tyres as the rain set in, Martin said, "Sure it was super exciting and tense. But it was really critical after about the first half lap - it suddenly started raining much harder and we were on the slicks. I just wanted to drive smoothly and cleanly. I didn't know what to do and then I let Jack and Pecco pass. When they stopped, I did the same."

After the bike change, another scary moment followed for the Martinator: "I almost crashed after two corners with the rain tyres. I was, I think, tenth and then sixth. But I came back to the front and was able to keep this small gap and stay in front."

Commenting on his apparent strength in acceleration coming out of turn 10, out of the tight hairpin, Martin then revealed, "I just understood the situation there very well. Sometimes it just gets worse when you go full throttle in certain places. You also have to understand the mappings. Even though I was very easy on the tyre - even a little bit with the engine brake - I was able to produce good drive that way."

The winner knows, "It was key how I accelerated because I wasn't that strong on the brakes and didn't have a good feeling. I folded the front almost in every corner, but in acceleration I was much stronger than the other riders. I think that was the key for the win today."

On the breakaway, Martin said, "That was the best solution on the first breakaway. It was risky then to go back on the track so quickly. But the light was so flat by then. There was no chance to race - both because of the light and the rain. It's hard to analyse, but there were full points and we are super happy."

Commenting on the moments after the second and final abandonment, Martin added: "I was super upset at first because yes it was really very much at the limit, I couldn't see anything. But then I saw my mechanics cheering and then I was super happy. And now it's off to Indonesia!"

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (1/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, unclassified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.