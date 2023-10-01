Difficult qualifying for Valentino Rossi in Barcelona

Valentino Rossi experienced a difficult qualifying session at the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in Barcelona and has to start from 19th position on the grid. Exciting title fight expected in Spain.

As usual, the qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup was held in three segments. Each driver completed one segment and the average time was calculated from the completed lap times, which decides the starting grid.

The best time in the first segment went to AF Corse driver Alessio Rovera. The Ferrari works driver lapped the circuit in the 296 GT3 in 1:39.297 minutes.

After AMG star Raffaele Marciello was unable to show his usual performance in the first segment, the championship leaders struck back in the second. Jules Gounon, at the wheel of the Akkodis ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3, set the best time with a lap time of 1:39.017 minutes by a clear margin. Gounon was almost half a second faster than the rest of the field.

The best time in the third segment also went to AF Corse. Nicklas Nielsen lapped the circuit in 1:39.103 minutes.

Combined, this means the Ferrari 296 GT3 of Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman and Nicklas Nielsen will start from the best grid position. The combined lap time is a 1:39.454 minutes.

Second place goes to the Iron Lynx Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 of Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper, 0.151 seconds off the Ferrari.

Antonio Fuoco, Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon completed the top 3 in another AF Corse Ferrari.

The session was frustrating for both title contenders. Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon and Timur Boguslavskiy start from ninth on the grid in the Akkodis ASP Mercedes, Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann and Nick Yelloly in the ROWE Racing BMW from 13th. Read more about the title fight here.

Qualifying was even more difficult for Valentino Rossi and his two BMW works driver colleagues Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin. The BMW M4 GT3 with the legendary starting number #46 will only start from 19th on the grid. This means Rossi, Martin and Farfus will have to start another race to catch up in the three-hour race, which starts at 3pm German time.

"I've had some of my best wins here on the bike," Rossi said at a media round, which SPEEDWEEK also attended. "But the track has lost a lot of grip in recent years, which makes it extremely difficult for us and we have big problems with it."

Result (Top 10):

1st Alessio Rovera/Robert Shwartzman/Nicklas Nielsen - AF Corse - Ferrari 296 GT3

2nd Mirko Bortolotti/Andrea Caldarelli/Jordan Pepper - Iron Lynx - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3rd Antonio Fuoco/Daniel Serra/Davide Rigon - AF Corse - Ferrari 296 GT3

4th Maro Engel/Luca Stolz/Fabian Schiller - Mercedes-AMG Team AlManar - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Lorenzo Ferrari/Thomas Drouet/Maximilian Götz - Akkodis ASP - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Thomas Preining/Laurin Heinrich/Dennis Olsen - Rutronik Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Ayhancan Güven/Sven Müller/Christian Engelhart - Dinamic GT - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8th Pierre-Louis Chovet/Michele Beretta/Leonardo Pulcini - Iron Lynx - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

9th Raffaele Marciello/Jules Gounon/Timur Boguslavskiy - Akkodis ASP - Mercedes-AMG GT3

10 - Benjamin Goethe/Nicolai Kjaergaard/Marvin Kirchhöfer - Garage 59 - McLaren 720S GT3