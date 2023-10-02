Johann Zarco (crash): Unrewarded Ducati push

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco's crash was one of the triggers for the realisation that Twin Ring Motegi had become unrideable after heavy rain. The Frenchman was not present at the re-start.

They were pitiful scenes as Johann Zarco (33) frantically pushed his completely mangled Prima-Pramac Ducati back to the pits after his twelfth-lap crash in the rain at Motegi at turn 12. "After the subway I aquaplaned. I didn't have a chance. As the wheels were still on the bike, I set about pushing," the Frenchman described.

Actually, the conditions on the 4.8 km long race track were perfect for the South Frenchman, who is known as an established rain specialist. And he showed a good start from tenth position. "But then I was pushed to the outside by Maverick Viñales in the first corner." For his part, the Spanish Aprilia factory rider ran out of space as Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio also tried to squeeze through on the inside. The usual MotoGP starting scrum!

"Then, of course, the pit stop in this flag-to-flag race right after the first lap suited me very well. I was looking forward to a rain race," the 2015 and 2016 Moto2 World Champion was optimistic then at the beginning. "The first laps, when it was not too wet, went well. When it started to rain more and more, it was not easy to find the limit. But I was still fast and could make up position after position."

After the crash, the 16-time GP winner (still none of them in MotoGP) actually brought his Ducati GP23 back to the pits. But this physical par force performance proved futile.

Zarco's efforts in his 256th Grand Prix failed due to the pitfalls of the regulations. "Apparently, I pushed the bike five metres past the 60 km/h line in the pit entrance..." Spirited discussions on the subject with the officials got nowhere. Zarco was left sitting in his pit in frustration.

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi, 1.10.:

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.