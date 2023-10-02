Johann Zarco (crash): Unrewarded Ducati push
They were pitiful scenes as Johann Zarco (33) frantically pushed his completely mangled Prima-Pramac Ducati back to the pits after his twelfth-lap crash in the rain at Motegi at turn 12. "After the subway I aquaplaned. I didn't have a chance. As the wheels were still on the bike, I set about pushing," the Frenchman described.
Actually, the conditions on the 4.8 km long race track were perfect for the South Frenchman, who is known as an established rain specialist. And he showed a good start from tenth position. "But then I was pushed to the outside by Maverick Viñales in the first corner." For his part, the Spanish Aprilia factory rider ran out of space as Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio also tried to squeeze through on the inside. The usual MotoGP starting scrum!
"Then, of course, the pit stop in this flag-to-flag race right after the first lap suited me very well. I was looking forward to a rain race," the 2015 and 2016 Moto2 World Champion was optimistic then at the beginning. "The first laps, when it was not too wet, went well. When it started to rain more and more, it was not easy to find the limit. But I was still fast and could make up position after position."
After the crash, the 16-time GP winner (still none of them in MotoGP) actually brought his Ducati GP23 back to the pits. But this physical par force performance proved futile.
Zarco's efforts in his 256th Grand Prix failed due to the pitfalls of the regulations. "Apparently, I pushed the bike five metres past the 60 km/h line in the pit entrance..." Spirited discussions on the subject with the officials got nowhere. Zarco was left sitting in his pit in frustration.
