Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha/10th): Two laps on slicks

When the field of riders turned into the pit lane for a bike change after one lap at Motegi, Fabio Quartarao decided differently than the majority - and wrongly, as it turned out.

Fabio Quartararo started the race from the 14th position on the fifth row. When most of the riders, led by Jack Miller, turned into the pit lane after the start lap to change bikes, the Frenchman continued the race on slicks and was therefore briefly in second place.

The 2021 World Champion soon realised that his risk would not pay off and, after another lap, also picked up the second factory Yamaha waiting on rain tyres and dropped back to third last place. From there, "El Diablo" was able to push steadily forward. After lap 12 he had moved up to tenth place, the last lap he drove, the 13th, was not scored.

"What a mess," Quartararo snorted after the race. "I can't understand why we have to race at 3pm in these conditions when we know it will be dark at 5pm," he said, assessing the proceedings from a racer's point of view. "It's impossible to understand."

Asked if he hadn't made a mistake by staying on slicks for an extra lap instead of switching to the rain bike after the start lap along with the majority of the field, Quartararo replied, "The rain wasn't really heavy, that's why I continued on slicks. In hindsight it's clear: I lost a few seconds as a result, but in the end it doesn't make much difference to me in these conditions whether I finish tenth or fourteenth."

"If I had changed to the other bike on rain tyres one lap earlier, I might have been placed a few ranks higher, but certainly not better than seventh, because I made two riding mistakes in the last two laps, where I lost several seconds," the Yamaha factory rider concluded.

The engine of the factory Yamaha is criticised for a hard use of power, which is doubly disadvantageous in the rain, but Quartataro puts it into perspective and explains the problem in a more complex way: "The engine was okay, not super soft to use, but the problem is that the bike works very nicely in parts, other aspects it masters worse. On a wet track turning into corners is really difficult, the grip in the corner is not so bad then, but with this handling I can't take the speed into the corner, it slows me down."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (Oct 1):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.