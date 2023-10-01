Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati/4th): Problem with windshield
"I saw the drops on the grid and I already knew that the rain was coming," Marco Bezzecchi recounted an eventful Grand Prix at the Mobility Resort Motegi on Sunday. For the Ducati rider from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, things got dicey right from the first corner.
"My start wasn't bad, but my rear wheel slipped off in the first corner. I missed Pecco by a hair's breadth, if I had hit him it would have been a wild crash... But I touched someone else," regretted "Bez". In fact, he forced Johann Zarco and Maverick Viñales to go a long way - and the Aprilia factory rider crashed. "I'm sorry about that, but there was nothing I could do."
After just one lap, the rain was then so heavy that all the top guys came to the pits to pick up the second bike with the rain tyres. "It was the first flag-to-flag race of my life and it was a lot of fun," Bezzecchi said happily. "The bike swap went very well for me, I also made up a few positions there. In the wet I was also quite strong, the electronics and the whole set-up also worked pretty well."
However, the 24-year-old Italian then had problems with his visibility. "I had a problem with the windshield. It wasn't fogged up, but something happened with the water, it was very difficult to see anything. I think it was difficult for everyone with the spray, but on top of that I had this little problem and Márquez overtook me. Two laps later the red flag came out and I knew immediately that I had lost the podium. I knew they would let us do a re-start but it was pointless because it was dark and there was water on the track."
The standings after twelve laps were ultimately scored. "Overall I can't complain, although fourth place is always difficult," was the conclusion of the World Championship third-placed rider, who is now 54 points behind Pecco Bagnaia, who in turn is only three points ahead of Jorge Martin.
Given this starting position, does Bez now see himself out of the title race? "I don't know, definitely out of the title race I wouldn't say, but at the moment the other two are more in the lead."
MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (Oct 1):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181
6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837
7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714
12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924
13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057
14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down
19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down
- Zarco, Ducati, not classified after crash
- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down
MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.
2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276
4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189
9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473
12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592
13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052
14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333
16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026
19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911
20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down
World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 478 points. 2nd Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3rd Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4th Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5th Aprilia Racing 310. 6th Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7th Gresini Racing 161. 8th CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9th LCR Honda 98. 10th GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11th Repsol Honda 84.