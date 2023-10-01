Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati/4th): Problem with windshield

Marco Bezzecchi spoke after the first flag-to-flag race of his MotoGP career about a scare moment in the starting corner, his visibility problems and the situation in the World Championship standings.

"I saw the drops on the grid and I already knew that the rain was coming," Marco Bezzecchi recounted an eventful Grand Prix at the Mobility Resort Motegi on Sunday. For the Ducati rider from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, things got dicey right from the first corner.

"My start wasn't bad, but my rear wheel slipped off in the first corner. I missed Pecco by a hair's breadth, if I had hit him it would have been a wild crash... But I touched someone else," regretted "Bez". In fact, he forced Johann Zarco and Maverick Viñales to go a long way - and the Aprilia factory rider crashed. "I'm sorry about that, but there was nothing I could do."

After just one lap, the rain was then so heavy that all the top guys came to the pits to pick up the second bike with the rain tyres. "It was the first flag-to-flag race of my life and it was a lot of fun," Bezzecchi said happily. "The bike swap went very well for me, I also made up a few positions there. In the wet I was also quite strong, the electronics and the whole set-up also worked pretty well."

However, the 24-year-old Italian then had problems with his visibility. "I had a problem with the windshield. It wasn't fogged up, but something happened with the water, it was very difficult to see anything. I think it was difficult for everyone with the spray, but on top of that I had this little problem and Márquez overtook me. Two laps later the red flag came out and I knew immediately that I had lost the podium. I knew they would let us do a re-start but it was pointless because it was dark and there was water on the track."

The standings after twelve laps were ultimately scored. "Overall I can't complain, although fourth place is always difficult," was the conclusion of the World Championship third-placed rider, who is now 54 points behind Pecco Bagnaia, who in turn is only three points ahead of Jorge Martin.

Given this starting position, does Bez now see himself out of the title race? "I don't know, definitely out of the title race I wouldn't say, but at the moment the other two are more in the lead."

